Crimson Hotel brings the ultimate comfort food at home

Take pleasure in a variety of delightful dining options at home as Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, Manila offers signature dishes and new menu selections for takeaway and delivery.

Café Eight at Home

Café Eight adds spice and color to feasting at home with its Thai-inspired to-go meal package for the whole family. Thai’s the Limit includes Thai Shrimp Cake, Pomelo Salad, Thai Grilled Chicken, Pad Thai, and Sticky Mango Rice. Served in a self-heating portable hotbox, the Thai Grilled Chicken and Pad Thai are ready-to-heat and eat. This flavor-packed bundle is priced at P1,500 and can serve up to 4 people.

Baker J

Beyond the crowd-favorite Sourdough Bread, Croissant, and Pain Au Chocolat, Baker J now offers its dine-in menu for takeaway and delivery for those who crave famous French comfort food at home. The Baker J menu ranges from all-day breakfast (classic Pancake, Brussels Waffle, Eggs Benedict, and Shakshouka) to more traditional French dishes such as Coq Au Vin, Confit de Canard, and Pan Seared Salmon Steak.

To complete the French patisserie affair, Baker J’s hot and cold coffee concoctions such as espresso, latte, and frappe; even detox beverages and summer coolers are also offered for to-go orders.

Firehouse Pizza

Who doesn’t love pizza, especially when it’s delivered straight to their doorstep? Pizza-lovers can choose any of the Firehouse signature, classic, and vegan flavors. Bestsellers are the Firehouse with Burrata, Mushroom Pizza, Margherita, and Four Cheese. Vegan versions of their most-loved pizzas are also available such as Vegan Firehouse, Vegan Four Cheese, and Vegan Truffle.

For inquiries and orders, customers may call 8863222, email dining@crimsonhotel.com, or visit www.crimsonhotelfilinvestcity.com. For a minimum order worth P500, Crimson Hotel offers free delivery fee within Muntinlupa City until August 31. Baker J and Firehouse Pizza are also on GrabFood, Foodpanda, Pickaroo, and Delirush.