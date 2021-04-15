Bond over Jollibee’s delicious Crispy Fries Bucket for only P129!

As we spend more time at home in today’s new normal, there’s nothing like maximizing bonding moments and quality time with our family members and the people that we live with!

Everyone knows, too, that bonding time is best when there’s food involved. Great memories are made when everyone’s happy and feeling good from good food—that’s why Jollibee is introducing something that everybody can enjoy together, the new Jolly Crispy Fries Bucket!

This new offering is actually the bigger version of the famous Jolly Crispy Fries that people love to snack on, and is good for sharing for up to 4 people. Now, you and your family or friends can happily munch on a handful of these crispy-sarap fries without ever having to feel bitin!

“One of Jollibee’s most popular products are the Jolly Crispy Fries, so we’re happy to give people more of it to share with their loved ones in the new Jolly Crispy Fries Bucket! It’s sure to satisfy families and even housemates whenever they’re bonding!” said Jollibee Asst. Vice President for Complementary Products, Mari Aldecoa.

The Jolly Crispy Fries Bucket is affordable for those bonding moments at only Php 129! Have a bucket safely delivered to you via the Jollibee Delivery App, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood, and foodpanda! Also available in Drive-Thru and Take Out.