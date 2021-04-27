Critically-acclaimed action role-playing game NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… Now Available!

SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. announced that NieR Replicant™ ver.1.22474487139…, the re-telling of NieR Replicant for modern consoles, is now available on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X. The enhanced experience has been lauded by critics, with Destructoid calling it “hauntingly beautiful,” and GAMINGbible saying itʼs an “ambitious, fascinating game.” PC (Steam®) version will be available from 24 April, 2021.

Fans of the NieR series and newcomers alike can jump into this upgraded version of NieR Replicant, and immerse themselves in a dark, apocalyptic world with fully remastered visuals, enhanced combat and gameplay, a re-recorded soundtrack, and all-new voice dialogue. The game also includes brand-new story content, extra dungeons, costumes and more, including:

Extra Episode – Players can enjoy a new scenario and exhilarating boss battle by playing through the game, in an all new “Mermaid” episode featuring a wrecked ship and a little girl.

Extra Dungeons from “15 Nightmares” – Previously released as downloadable content for the original release in Japan and similar to “The World of Recycled Vessel” content in the West, fans will be able to undertake a series of challenging dungeons as the “15 Nightmares” protagonist in the world of recycled vessel. Playing through the dungeons will unlock a variety of weapons, as well as extra costumes, “Kabuki” and “Samurai.” You will also be able to change the appearance of enemy bullets to Emilʼs face through the option menu after obtaining either of the costumes.

Soundtrack from NieR:Automata – Players will unlock an option to switch to select background music tracks from the critically acclaimed NieR:Automata after completing the first playthrough.

Guest Cast from NieR:Automata – The English and Japanese voice actors of 2B and 9S will be featured in the game.

In addition to the costumes obtainable from “15 Nightmares”, starting at launch, players will be able to download a free “4 YoRHa” costume pack to swap their characterʼs costumes and weapons to fan favorite designs from NieR:Automata, including 9S, 2B and A2.