Crocs launches its Classic Translucent Clog

Crocs, Inc., a global leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, revealed its new ‘Translucent Collection’ featuring a see-through trendy design.

‘Classic Translucent Clog’, a part of the new collection, combined Crocs’ iconic ‘Classic Clog’ design with translucent uppers. It’s the perfect opportunity to show off your Crocs with socks style and simply add Jibbitz charms for more personality.

The clog’s transparent material allows one to style fresh and cool even in the summer, and to create different vibes every day with the design of one’s socks uncovered. Crocs’ ‘Croslite™’ foam is also applied to ‘Classic Translucent Clog’, presenting an incredibly light and comfortable cushioning. The shoes’ ventilation ports add breathability and help shed water and debris, easy to clean and quick to dry, making it a perfect item for summer indeed.

‘Classic Translucent Clog’ comes in four colors, including black, white, digital aqua, and candy pink. While black is chic and modern, white presents a pure and clean look. On the other hand, digital aqua and candy pink give off a vibe of sweet pastel-toned cotton candy. Along with ‘Translucent Collection’, ‘Jibbitz™ Charm’ is launched altogether in daisy, rainbow, peach, pineapple, and strawberry designs. These Jibbitz™ Charms are all designed in translucent colors, allowing one to personalize the Crocs shoes in a more lovely and cute style.

‘Translucent Collection’, a collection anticipated to sweep over this summer’s fashion industry with unique socks stylings, will be available through offline Crocs stores nationwide near you:

SM branches nationwide (SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, SM North Edsa, SM Pampanga, SM Cebu, SM Davao)

Ayala Malls nationwide (Trinoma, Bonifacio High Street, Alabang Town Center)

See the complete list here.

Crocs Classic Translucent Clog is also available online thru Shop SM. Follow Crocs Philippines Facebook Page and @crocsph on Instagram for more details, selections, and updates. The price of ‘Classic Translucent Clog’ Php 2,995 and ‘Translucent Jibbtiz™ Charm 5 Pack’ is Php 695 and Php 175 for each Translucent Jibbtiz™ Charm if purchased individually.