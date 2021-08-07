CSMC’s latest webicon highlights rehabilitation treatments and services for movement-related pain

Cardinal Santos Medical Center (CSMC) continues its series of health-related Educational Webicons with “Pain, Pain Go Away: A Webicon on Different Methods to Alleviate Common Movement-Related Pain.”

In the webicon held via ZOOM on July 27, CSMC tapped its top specialists from the Rehabilitation Medicine Department to discuss movement-related pain, what can be done to alleviate it, and the services CSMC offers for a more holistic healing process.

The speakers’ panel was composed of Dr. Joanna Macrohon, Dr. Bee Giok Tan-Sales, Dr. Ramil Martinez, and the Chairman of the CSMC Rehabilitation Medicine Department, Dr. Eric Sherwin Basuil.

Opening the webicon, Dr. Macrohon and Dr. Tan-Sales discussed the different types of back pain and knee pain, respectively. As many Filipinos are compelled into a sedentary lifestyle due to the pandemic, this idleness and lack of mobility have caused body pains to many individuals. In order to prevent these afflictions, they dispelled common myths about back and knee pain, and gave advice on how patients can avoid or treat them.

Meanwhile, in his talk, Dr. Martinez touched on CSMC’s holistic approach for post-stroke therapy, noting that CSMC houses advanced, state-of-the-art facilities such as upper extremity robotics services that allow patients to continue receiving therapy despite the pandemic.

In the webicon, CSMC also invited Mr. Juan Rafael Montaño, a 21-year-old patient who underwent rehabilitation and therapy through the hospital’s program, to give his testimony.

Recalling his ordeal, Mr. Montaño shared how he suffered severe neck and back pain caused by a tumor in his spine. After having the tumor removed through surgery, Mr. Montaño found he could no longer open his right hand.

“I came to [CSMC] three times a week for my rehab sessions,” Montaño said. “Dr. Basuil and the physical therapists were very accommodating and attentive to my concerns. With their help, I was able to [recover], and now I am able to open my hand.”

The webicon was rounded off with a Q&A portion for Dr. Macrohon, Dr. Tan-Sales, and Dr. Martinez. Dr. Eric Basuil, the current chairman of the Rehabilitation Medicine Department, took part in the Q&A as well, and synthesized all the points the speakers made throughout the webicon.

“Pain, weakness and immobility are shackles that must be broken with a combination of diagnostics, therapeutic interventions, prescription of physical modalities, exercises, pharmaceuticals, orthotics and prosthetics. That is rehabilitation medicine,” Dr. Basuil stressed in closing.

“Medicine may add years to your life, but rehabilitation medicine adds life to those years.”

For more information about CSMC’s rehabilitation and therapy services, as well as other services the hospital offers, please visit https://cardinalsantos.com.ph/. CSMC is also on Facebook, like and follow them at www.facebook.com/CardinalSantos.