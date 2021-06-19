Do Not Disturb: Dad’s on R-n-R at The Peninsula Manila

Father’s Day may have wrapped up a few days ago, but it doesn’t mean the celebrations can’t continue. Think of June as a month-long “Spoil Dad Month” and while an extended vacation may not be in the cards for him, a relaxing staycation throughout the month of June at The Peninsula Manila is a pretty close alternative.

Book him an unforgettable escape at The Peninsula Manila with the DND: Dad’s Resting at The Peninsula Manila package. He’s guaranteed to return home refreshed and happy after a relaxing overnight stay that includes five-star accommodations in a guest room or suite with amenities guaranteed to rejuvenate and restore. His day starts with a delicious set breakfast for two at The Lobby with two Father’s Day G&Ts later in the day setting the tone for Dad’s unforgettable stay. Afterwards, he can go for laps at the sunny and breezy outdoor pool and a supervised workout at the immaculately clean Peninsula Fitness Center, capped off with a complimentary Lobby dinner when accompanied by a paying companion.

To further guarantee Dad a thoroughly enjoyable Peninsula staycation, and because The Peninsula Manila understands that his time is precious, he will get to enjoy Peninsula Time, a unique check-in/check-out experience that gives new meaning to the phrase “luxury hotel,” for it literally makes a day at The Peninsula last longer than 24 hours, offering him the luxury of time.

With Peninsula Time, by prior arrangement, Dad may check in and out at any hour of the day or night for no additional fee. When he books a room or suite, it is his for one night – even if he checks in at 8:00 am on Day 1 and check out at 10:00 pm on Day 2.

This is the June staycation Dad’s been looking forward to all year that Makati’s only and safest staycation and essential worker’s hotel can provide.

Rates start at P8,500 for a Deluxe Room, inclusive of taxes.

For inquiries or further information on The Peninsula Manila’s DND: Dad’s Resting at The Peninsula Manila room package, please call +63 (2) 8887 2888 (trunk line), extension 6630 (Room Reservations), e-mail reservationpmn@peninsula.com, visit the website peninsula.com, or through PenChat, The Peninsula Manila’s 24-hour e-concierge by using this link: https://bit.ly/PenChatFacebook.