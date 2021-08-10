Fil-Am independent rapper Dank Puffs releases new compilation EP “Tuss Music” Puffs

Kevin Chris Dudnath or better known as Dank Puffs is a Filipino-American independent rapper from Los Angeles, California.

Born in 1992 in Queens, New York and raised in Los Angeles, California, Dank Puffs started writing rap verses at the age of 15.

He flew to the Philippines and stayed for a couple of years to study nursing in college. At that particular time he was able to record his songs and also link up and collaborate with the top dogs of the Philippine Hiphop industry.

His debut EP titled “No Seeds” which is produced by multi-award winning hiphop producer and song writer Klumcee was released in 2015.

The carrier single which is titled “Maria Juana” featured two of the most prominent, prolific, and respected rappers in the Philippines, Loonie (the No. 1 most viewed battle rapper in the world) and Ron Henley.

The single became a massive hit and have reached more than a million views on Youtube.

He also has collaborations with some of the top tier Filipino emcees in the “No Seeds” EP such as Smugglaz, Apekz, Abra, RjayTy and Lex Luthoor.

After graduating from college he moved back to the States and pursued his independent rap career and released more songs and collaborations. Most of his topics are about smoking top shelf weed, partying lifestyle and having a great time.

Those songs landed him a collaboration and a Colorado tour concert with the iconic OG weed rapper and connoisseur, Afroman.

Having to accomplish such feat under his belt within a few years, Dank Puffs was invited to perform at Wish Bus in California which opened new doors for him to perform on local gigs, rap tour concerts in the US and in the Philippines.

His songs are also now being played on radio stations in the US airwaves.

Currently Dank Puffs has up and coming collaborations with more top shelf homegrown Filipino rap icons such as, Mike Kosa, Blingzy of Juan Thugs, Third Flo, Mike Swift, J-Hon, Michael Bars, Rhyxodus, Eagleman, Trapp, Toney Chrome, Jo Hussle and the rising star mumble rapper Yung Bans from Atlanta, Georgia.

He is now promoting his latest compilation EP “Tuss Music” and its carrier single “Parang Khalifa” featuring Blngzy of Juan Thugs.

If y’all are hooked to first ever single Maria Juana feat. Loonie and Ron Henley in No Seeds EP, Parang Khalifa will definitely make you wanna fire up that joint real quick, with its straight up banger beat, hazy catchy hook and dope verses!

Dank Puffs is definitely the next big thing in this new generation of young rappers who spread a good message of living your life to the fullest, don’t waste it on some dumb sh*t, get that paper and take care of your family.

