Danone Specialized Nutrition inspires healthier nutrition choices with its first regional campaign on Shopee

Danone, a leading multi-local food and beverage company building on health-focused and fast-growing categories, and Shopee, a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, launches the first Regional Brand Day, ‘Our Health, My Choice’ on Shopee Mall to provide consumers in the region access to Danone’s full Specialized Nutrition (SN) portfolio for the whole family.

The SN portfolio includes core milk products for children and convenient cereal bars for pregnant women and lactating mothers, and adult nutrition for healthy aging. With more people going online to shop for health products, the collaboration aims to support more families to make informed nutrition choices and discover products that support their health and nutrition needs.

In line with its mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible, Danone ensures that its product portfolio provides the right nutrition across age groups with scientifically proven nutrients. In the Philippines, malnutrition remains one of the leading causes of child deaths. According to a UNICEF report in 2014, 95 Filipino children die from malnutrition every day while 27 out of 1,000 children do not get past their fifth birthday. A third of Filipino children are stunted, or too short for their age—causing them to fail to grow and develop to full potential. A 2019 study by the Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI) stated that the current chronic malnutrition rate among Filipino children aged 0 to 2 is now at 26.2 percent, the highest in 10 years.

Deborah Chong, Head of E-commerce, Danone Specialized Nutrition Global, said, “We have witnessed incredible growth of our business online, including a 20 times growth across Southeast Asia during the Shopee 12.12 Birthday Sale last year. With more people turning to e-commerce platforms like Shopee to seek convenient and reliable product options, we believe this collaboration will further scale our presence in the region. Prioritizing consumers’ health is crucial for us and we believe this Regional Brand Day which focuses on our “Our Health, My Choice” theme, lets us show our care and appreciation for our customers by providing convenient access to products that support their health and nutrition needs.”

Maxime Lafarge, Country Manager, Danone Nutricia Philippines, added, “Danone is proud to partner with Shopee to fulfill our mission of making good nutritional choices accessible for more health-conscious consumers. We believe that our portfolio can cater to the specific nutrition needs of all consumers and encourage the consumption of essential macro and micronutrients for a well-balanced, healthy diet. That’s why we are very excited to leverage Shopee’s wide reach and customer engagement tools such as Brand Membership to better connect with customers and provide them greater value all year round. They can also enjoy savings and rewards by signing up for the free membership on our official stores.”

Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines, shared, “With a 2.5 times growth in viewership compared to last year, live streaming is becoming a key part of the online shopping experience in our region. It has also grown to become an effective way for brands to acquire and connect with shoppers, showcase their products and prompt users to make purchases on the spot. We’re excited to see more brands such as Danone enrich the shopping experience by integrating entertainment and educational content into their campaigns.”

On 23 July, shoppers can look forward to a host of exclusive deals on Shopee Mall, including:

Attractive Gifts with Purchase: Be eligible to choose from a selection of gifts suitable for different users: Lucky draw for a WISEMOM USB Portable UV Sterilizer with a minimum purchase of ₱2,000 on Aptakid 4 & Aptamom prenatal cereal bars Free Blanqi Everyday Maternity Belly Support Girlshort with a minimum purchase of ₱3,500 while stocks last

Special bundles/deals for more savings: Enjoy up to to 40% off on our Aptakid 4 and Aptamom bundles