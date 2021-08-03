Dare to be a champion: The real value champ realme C11 2021, now only P4,590!

As the nation marks a historic milestone with its first multiple medal finish in the Olympics since 1932—Hidilyn Diaz completing the near century-long quest for the Philippines’ first gold—realme, the country’s number 1 smartphone brand for Q1 2021, gives Filipinos another reason to celebrate with a winning offer for its real value champ: the realme C11 2021.

Launched earlier this year, the realme C11 2021 has proven to be a well-rounded contender in the entry-level category. It comes packed with a 5000mAh massive battery with Ultra saving mode that allows you to do more heavy lifting when it comes to your tech needs. Equipped with a 6.5-inch Large Display, the realme C11 2021 also delivers a larger field of view, providing a stunning and immersive visual experience.

In terms of camera features, it has an 8MP primary AI camera with f/2.0 large aperture that secures enough light to make your pictures clearer and brighter. In addition, the realme C11 2021 has a 32GB large memory, and is also equipped with 3-card slots to accommodate two SIM cards and one SD card (up to 256GB). It comes in two colors: Iron Grey and Lake Blue.

Get the realme C11 2021 at P400 OFF

With all these features and more, the realme C11 2021 is truly an all-around smartphone ideal for today’s youth. Starting this month, you too can #DareToBeAChampion as the realme C11 2021 (2GB+32GB) will be available for only P4,590 (P400 OFF SRP) via realme’s official flagship store in Shopee and Lazada. It is also available in more than 500 realme stores and over 4,000 partner dealers nationwide.