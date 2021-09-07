Dasuri Choi for Hyundai Home Appliances

HYUNDAI Home Appliances culminates the third quarter of 2021 with a major celebration as it formally welcomes South Korean dancer and entertainer Dasuri Choi as the brand’s official endorser.

Hyundai Home Appliances is created as part of the ongoing efforts of GTC-Aldis Philippines, Inc., the exclusive distributor of Hyundai Appliances in the Philippines, to diversify its operations and to forge a stronger relationship with its customers.

A world-class appliance brand from South Korea and present in over 100 countries around the world, Hyundai Home Appliances is a major part of Hyundai Corporation’s 40 years of global expertise.

It’s always a better day with any of Hyundai’s Home Appliances as owning one is tantamount to an inspiring life filled with new and memorable experiences and Dasuri Choi is the best choice to represent the brand to the Philippine market.

Dasuri Choi has endeared countless Filipinos when she was catapulted to mainstream popularity after winning as 2nd runner-up on Eat Bulaga’s top-rating segment “You’re My Foreignay” in 2014. Choi has since been a co-host on the GMA News TV reality-lifestyle show Day Off opposite comedian Boobay and singer-actress Julie Ann San Jose while being featured in the September 2015 issue of FHM Philippines. Choi also ventured into acting as she appeared on some of GMA-7’s top-rating series such as Pepito Manaloto, My Korean Jagiya, and Inday Will Always Love You.

“As a South Korean brand, it would be perfect to have someone like Dasuri to represent our brand as she could easily relate to what our appliances stand for,” says GTC-Aldis Philippines, Inc. COO Gerry Alava.

“I am so happy to see Hyundai expanding into the Filipino market. Being part of Hyundai Home Appliances has been such a wonderful experience and I’m truly grateful that a global brand that gives innovative solutions has welcomed me into their family. 현대 (Hyundai) in Korean, translates to modern or contemporary times and much like the Filipinos who strive for progress in their lives, the brand has been producing reliable electronics and home appliances. The Hyundai Home Appliances I own have a special place in my Korean heart since they are not only pleasing to my eyes because of their classy designs, but also because they are very reliable and efficient. I am honored to share this brand to my family and friends and make them part of the Hyundai Home Appliances community,” says an ecstatic Dasuri whose favorite Hyundai Home Appliances include the steam rice cooker, built-in gas stove, infrared cooker, circular electric grill, coffee machine, television, and air conditioner.

“Get to know me and my days with Hyundai Home Appliances – together we’ll teach everyone helpful home hacks, health tips, all things Korean, and many other amazing updates on Hyundai,” says Dasuri.