Datu Puti gets the spotlight in new Guinness World Records™ Title

Datu Puti just kicked off 2021 by making history in setting a new Guinness World Records™ title for the most people dipping food into vinegar online simultaneously.

On January 24, the brand hosted a large-scale online meeting via Zoom, dubbed as the Datu Puti Mukhasim Nation World Record Day, where nearly 200 “Ka-Datus” joined the attempt to set a new Guinness World Records™ title. Hosted by Sam YG, the official title attempt was led by Datu Puti’s celebrity Sukambassadors Tita Krissy Achino, Eric “Eruption” Tai, and Maymay Entrata.

Participants were divided into six Tribo Breakout Rooms, namely Tribo Sukang Puti facilitated by JC Tevez, Tribo Sukang Sinamak with Maymay Entrata and Cara Eriguel, Tribo Pinoy Spice headed by Eric “Eruption” Tai, Tribo Sukang Tagalog with Tita Krissy Achino, Tribo Sukang Iloko with Show Suzuki, and Tribo Spiced Vinegar led by Nikki Viola.

The breakout rooms ensured that Guinness World Records™ official adjudicator Brian Sobel, who joined the call all the way from Australia, and six other independent witnesses were able to monitor and check if all the guidelines of the attempt were followed.

At the sound of the Sawsaw Signal, all Ka-Datus and Sukambassadors simultaneously showed their best “Sawsaw-Tikim-Mukhasim” move on camera. Participants simultaneously dipped their choice of food into their favorite Datu Puti Vinegar before tasting its naturally fermented goodness that brings out the best Mukhasim reaction.

As the undisputed leading vinegar brand in the country since 1975, Datu Puti has consistently provided a satisfying nuot-asim sarap that makes great-tasting dishes a lot more enjoyable. Also known as the pambansang suka, Datu Puti now comes in five distinctly Filipino flavors that celebrate the diversity of our cuisine and culture: Datu Puti Sukang Sinamak, Datu Puti Sukang Iloko, Datu Puti Sukang Tagalog, Datu Puti Pinoy Spice, and the classic Datu Puti White Vinegar.

Guinness World Records™ adjudicator Brian Sobel congratulated all Ka-Datus for participating in the historic event, which was also witnessed live by thousands of viewers through the Datu Puti Facebook Page.

“After a thorough review of all the footage from the Datu Puti Mukhasim Nation World Record Day, which took place on January 24, I am very happy and proud to announce that you have managed to set a new Guinness World Records™ title of the most people dipping food into vinegar online simultaneously. I congratulate Datu Puti and all the Ka-Datus for this ‘officially amazing’ feat. I hope that this new record will not only make Datu Puti and the Ka-Datu’s proud of their achievement, but also help inspire more people in your country and all over the world to explore their own limitless possibilities.” said Sobel.

Not only is this feat remarkable for gathering a large number of participants online, but also because of its symbolism. At a time when we are unable to gather physically, the Filipino resilience shines through by finding ways and means to celebrate as a community, even at a distance.

“Datu Puti’s new Guinness World Records achievement is more than just a show of power or capacity to gather the most people dipping food into vinegar online. It is a representation of how we Filipinos are able to come together to find joy at a time of despair,” said Nutriasia COO and President Ms. Angie Flaminiano.