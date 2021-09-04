David Bay launches groovy original cover of Joy Division’s ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ as debut single

With a stamp of approval from remaining members Stephen Morris, Bernard Sumner and Peter Hook of acclaimed English rock band Joy Division, ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ by David Bay is a groovy indie-pop cover of the 1980 post-punk hit that was previously titled ‘greatest single of all time’ by NME in 2002 and ‘one of the 500 best songs ever’ by Rolling Stone in 2004 and 2011.

Where analog meets digital, retro meets modern, and funky meets lazy; ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ poises itself as a modern classic that promises to get you off your seat & moving. Documenting the fear of ‘losing passionate love’ & the dread that comes with ‘feeling alright’ having not felt stable for an extensive period, David Bay documents the euphoria of intimacy and sensual romanticism in this breakout track. The joys of falling in love can be sonically tasted by the listener over tasteful synths, an addictive bass line and chill vocals as ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ sets itself to become a global megahit to wrap up summer.

Official quote from David Bay about the single:

”I think, if you do a cover, you really have to give the track your spin and I really hope I managed to do just that. From a new-wave 80’s classic, I’ve changed the song into an electronic disco blend that could fit into a playlist right next to artists like Franc Moody, Roosevelt or Purple Disco Machine. I did this track back in 2017. I’m super excited about this and can not wait to hear how the world embraces this one compared to the original. We sent it over to Joy Division’s publisher and shortly after we were allowed to release it by all remaining members of the band; Stephen Morris, Bernard Sumner and Peter Hook – crazy!”

Poised to be covered by music tastemakers and media outlets across 50 countries worldwide, ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ is positioned to become a megahit with its visually arresting cinematographic music video directed by German director-actor Faraz Shariat whose 2020 film ‘No Hard Feelings’ currently holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes & has received critical acclaim.