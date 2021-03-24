David Chua fulfill his longtime dream, launches his very own production outfit ‘Dark Carnival Productions’

In showbiz, it’s not uncommon for actors to eventually transition to working behind the camera and tackling more challenging roles such as directing and producing.

Kapamilya actor David Chua ranks among the few “creatively restless” types who have a hard time finding fulfillment and meaning solely through the glitz and glam of showbiz.

While he may have enjoyed all the many perks of his glamour profession all throughout his decade-long stint with ABS-CBN (with Love Thy Woman as his most recent project), he most certainly never squelched that inner voice that constantly nagged him to heed his artistic and creative muse.

And as he picked up a few acting awards along the way, he remained grounded and used his boundless energy to fuel his passion for filmmaking, and eventually earn his credibility as a legitimate director for television and film.

It was perhaps a sheer coincidence that David firmed up his resolve to pursue this newfound passion at the height of last year’s global pandemic—a crisis of epic proportion made even worse by the local government’s undeterred resolve to shut down the network.

But unlike most ABS-CBN employees who went through a long slump because of the unforeseen shakedown, David turned the stumbling block into a steppingstone and used the long lull to channel his energies towards the fruition of his longtime dream: Dark Carnival Productions, his very own production outfit.

Like a proud dad, David can’t help but ramble non-stop when asked about the inspiration behind his big dream.

He says, “I am really inclined to create. I took up Fine Arts in college, and I draw and paint. Just haven’t had time to do more of that. Acting, which I also love to do, took up my time. And then, this network closure happened. Since then, I started to do small directing jobs for segments in the TV5 magazine show Rated Korina. Since, then I realized, ‘Puwede din naman pala,’ and I enjoyed.”

“And then I thought: ‘Wait a minute! Producing is creating.’ With friends who also wanted to make the most of this long lockdown period, we said we could start something small. So, here we are!”

Asked what platforms they’re currently focused on, David replies, “It depends on what the client wants. So far, we’re working on an online ad, an online video advocacy and an indie movie. Anything goes! There’s a lot of talent out there among my friends alone. The landscape of platforms and content has grown so fast and wide. Parang walang limit to possibilities. Excited kami!”

Elaborating further as to who they are currently collaborating with, he adds, “The team of Rated Korina–led by my late mom’s friend, Ms. Korina Sanchez-Roxas–has been so supportive and I’ve learned so much from that group. They work hard and play hard. Such fun working with them. I’m also working with brands who have certain targets that challenge me and my team to think out of the box. And we’re just getting started.”

But doesn’t producing and directing entail a lot of costs and risks as well, especially considering today’s trying times? David muses, “We’re starting small and taking baby steps. Times like these are challenging. But art cannot be defeated by a virus. Art will always find a way out. Collaborations are now the means to this end. Dark Carnival has a day job. This helps support our passion to create what we really want to put out there.”

What spurred David to come up with a rather macabre-sounding company name? He explains, “Well, everyone has a dark side. Hahaha! Also, maybe we’re like a dark horse that can stand side by side with the bigger players? Also, entertainment to me is like a carnival. There. Nagkataon din that DC are my initials.”

In addition to DCP’s current agenda, David was lucky to lay down his blueprint for a TV and movie project, and feels equally lucky to have gotten his new manager Joji Dingcong‘s nod to enlist Kelley Day and Raymond Bagatsing for his pilot projects.