Department of Tourism awards Century Park Hotel with Safety Seal Certification

Without a doubt, one of the learnings these unusual times has taught everyone is to be meticulous in maintaining cleanliness of surroundings and practicing good hygiene. Next to face masks, disinfectants like rubbing alcohol, baby wipes and other cleaning implements have become a staple not just in homes but also in vehicles and commercial areas.

Century Park Hotel, one of the finest hotels in the metropolitan, has always espoused good housekeeping practices. It took its standards a notch further when the pandemic set in. Aside from health screening, social distancing measures and regular disinfection activities, the hotel has also put in place stricter food preparation procedures, a standby medical team, an improved waste disposal system, designated PPE zones and other COVID-19 protocols.

These efforts have been duly recognized by the Department of Tourism (DOT) and recently awarded the Safety Seal Certification to Century Park Hotel.

The supplemental accreditation from the DOT is a testament to the hotel’s observance of stringent health standards and housekeeping practices amid the pandemic.

“We are very pleased to be a recipient of the Safety Seal Certification. The health and safety of our guests and employees remain our topmost priority which is true to our brand promise of providing first-rate service,” said Anthony Tan, Century Park Hotel’s General Manager.

“The pandemic has been upon us for more than a year already and while it has been very challenging, we have fully embraced the situation and put in motion several improvements and adjustments. We are very thankful for the trust and continued patronage of our guests. Rest-assured that this recognition by the DOT will motivate us to strive harder in providing a clean and safe space for everyone,” he further added.

