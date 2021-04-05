DepEd learning materials reach 18,000 students through ‘Abutin Na10’

Kindergarten students in the province of Batangas received the needed printed learning materials, thanks to ‘Abutin Na10’, the ongoing fundraising initiative of World Vision Philippines in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) through its Office of External Partnerships Service.

During the turnover of the printed materials last March 9, DepEd Undersecretary, Honorable Tonisito M. Umali, ESQ highlighted the value of education, as mandated by the Philippine Constitution to prioritize education.

“We thank World Vision and its partners. This turnover of learning activity sheets is so important for our agency, especially this time when we are implementing distance learning modalities. Aside from online, television and radio-based learning and homeschooling, we rely heavily on these printed materials,” Usec. Umali said.

DepEd introduced the Basic Education Learning Continuity Plan (BE-LCP) in the time of COVID-19.

According to Education Secretary, Honorable Leonor Magtolis Briones, the BE-LCP covers the essential requirements of education in the time of COVID-19. It has the most essential learning competencies, multiple learning delivery modalities for teachers and other school stakeholders, and required health standards in schools and workplaces.

She further noted that the said Learning Continuity Plan included special activities like Brigada Eskwela, Oplan Balik Eskwela, and partnerships.

According to the COVID-19 impact assessment by World Vision in the Philippines, school closures have affected a total of 28.4 million students nationwide. Of these, 15.8 million or more than half were in the early stages of primary school.

Almost all parents who participated in the study anticipated problems for this school year. Findings reveal that for education, the top three kinds of assistance needed were budget for school fees and supplies including hygiene kits, access to gadget or connectivity for distance learning, and training for parents and teachers to support them.

World Vision National Director Rommel V. Fuerte shared during the event that the organization’s vision is for children to experience life in all its fullness. “One of the ways to achieve this is to give them access to quality education,” he said, adding that partnerships like ‘Abutin Na10’ make it happen.

In the government-owned Land Bank of the Philippines, that has a special focus on serving the needs of farmers and fishermen, donated tablets to ‘Abutin Na10’ to be given to last mile learners.

Likewise, the Ji Chang Wook Global Fandom Alliance, a group organized by fans of Korean Actor Ji Chang Wook, honored their idol by donating cash in his name for to ‘Abutin Na10’, among other World Vision community programs.

The child-focused organization’s chief thanked the Department of Education, education stakeholders and the supporters of ‘Abutin Na10’ for being one for children, amid the pandemic.