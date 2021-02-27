Devant 43” Condo TV: Perfect Size for a Great Viewing Experience

More and more people are shifting to small-space living, with condominiums being a popular choice among those who choose to reside within the city. With this comes a growing need for furniture, appliances, and accessories suited for smaller-sized homes. Seeing this need, Devant has recently showcased three 43” TV models, all perfectly-sized for condos and apartments.

At the recent launch event for the 43” Condo TV, Devant Product Trainer, Kristian Castro, unveiled the three models, each designed to cater to individual customer needs. First is the Devant 43” Digital LED TV, a perfect choice for those on a budget, and those who enjoy watching local channels. There is also the Devant 43” Smart TV, which is ideal for households that enjoy streaming content from apps like Netflix or YouTube. Another model is the Devant 43” Smart 4K TV, which offers the best picture quality, and is great for anyone who enjoys watching movies or playing console games in incredible detail with 4K resolution.

According to Kristian, “With limited space, a quality watching experience should still be a priority. With Devant we have the right TV for that setup! For maximum space saving design, Devant comes with a wall bracket in every purchase!” He adds, “Devant provides a perfect viewing angle of 178 degree, horizontally and vertically.”

But why 43”? Kristian explained that, when choosing a TV for your living space, bigger is not always better. It has been found that 43-inches is the best screen size for areas that allow for 4 to 10 feet of distance between the viewer and the screen. This TV size can provide both comfort and an optimal, immersive viewing experience. Architect Saira Margarita Nepomuceno confirmed this during the launch event. She said, “Based on scientific research, the ideal size of TV for condo living is 43-inches.”

On where to place your TV in a condo living space, Architect Saira said, “We computed that the best distance from sofa to TV should be between 4ft to 8.5ft to get that perfect viewing angle. When a person is seated down there is a 30-36 degree optimal viewing angle.”

Devant’s 43” TVs truly elevate the small-space dweller’s home viewing experience. As the Senior Marketing Manager of Devant, Lara Lua, said, “Devant is making it possible for us to have the home theater experience despite the limited space.”

Here’s what you need to know about the new Devant 43” TV models:

Devant 43DT001 43” Digital LED TV

The Devant 43” Digital LED TV promises brilliant picture quality with a full HD 1920×1080 resolution, and a wider viewing angle of 178˚/178˚ horizontally and vertically. This means that more people can watch comfortably from anywhere across a room, without sacrificing image quality. The TV is designed with invisible speakers that provide excellent audio, and is equipped with down firing technology for surround sound in the entire room. Its built-in ISDB-T Receiver enables the TV to receive and decode digital broadcasts or high-definition signals from local TV networks.

The Devant 43” Digital LED TV specs include:

Full HD 1920×1080

Built-in ISDB-T Receiver

HDMI Input

USB Input

60Hz Vivid Motion

Devant 43STV103 43” Smart TV

Accessing your favorite apps, like Netflix and YouTube is easy and convenient using the Devant 43” Smart TV. The TV displays high-definition pictures, with an image resolution of 1920×1080 that is equivalent to 2 megapixels. This TV runs the Vidaa U Operating System, which gives you the ability to watch life’s greatest moments on your TV screen. You can also look for additional apps through the VIDAA STORE, an HTML5-based storefront of exciting apps that are all optimized for TV.

The Devant 43” Smart TV specs include:

Full HD 1920×1080

Vidaa U Operating System

VIDAA STORE, YouTube, Netflix

Built-in ISDB-T Receiver

Anyview Cast

Vidaa Art

Devant 43UHD201 43” Smart 4K TV

With the Devant 43” Smart 4K TV, you see every on-screen detail in ultra high definition. Its screen has an image resolution of 3840×2160, which is equivalent to 8.3 megapixels. This TV also runs the Vidaa U Operating System and VEWD App Store, giving you access to your favorite video content providers, download fun apps, or simply watch live TV.

With this HDR compatible TV, you can enjoy an expanded contrast ratio and color palette for a more realistic and natural image. Its built-in Bluetooth function lets you wirelessly connect your TV to an external speaker. The Devant 43” Smart 4K TV is also equipped with Anyview Cast, with a screen mirroring function that allows you to wirelessly sync your mobile devices to your TV, and view content on a larger screen.

Devant 43” Smart 4K TV specs include: