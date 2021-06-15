Did Kathryn Bernardo and Alodia Gosiengfiao just tease a possible 5G phone from realme?

realme ambassadors Kathryn Bernardo and Alodia Gosiengfiao set the internet abuzz after a surprising interaction on Kath’s Instagram page, possibly teasing a 5G offering from the country’s no. 1 smartphone brand.

On Friday night, local superstar Kathryn Bernardo posted an adorable photo flaunting her favorite realme 8 as she tries her hand at mobile gaming. Her caption reads, “Tried playing a mobile game for the first time and got hooked right away. Now I’m glued to my realme 8 even more. ” #InfiniteVictorieswithrealme8 #CaptureInfinitywith8Series

Launched in May, the widely successful realme 8 is a must-have for any gaming enthusiast. It boasts a powerful MTK Helio G95 processor that delivers the best in gaming. With the realme 8, users can enjoy a smooth and outstanding performance in top mobile games like Mobile Legends, Call of Duty Mobile, League of Legends: Wild Rift, PUBG Mobile, and more.

Philippine gaming royalty Alodia Gosiengfiao then reshared Kathryn’s post on Instagram Stories with a possible tease of a 5G offering from realme. “Wow Kath! It’s about to get more exciting from here. Are you ready to experience infinite possibilities with 5G?” #InfinitePossibilitieswith5G”, Alodia shares in her IG story.

This interaction seems to be very timely as the brand is on a mission to bring 5G connectivity and access to more people across the globe. Coming from the recently concluded virtual 5G summit hosted by realme, the brand is gearing up to lead the 5G revolution, and the Philippines could be next.

Can this be a sign of an upcoming 5G smartphone launch from the brand? Guess we will have to wait a bit longer to find out.

In the meantime, follow realme on Facebook at facebook.com/realmePhilippines, on Twitter at @realme_PH, and on Instagram @realmephilippines to get more updates!