Lockdown goal: Dietitian-Nutritionist Approved Regimen that will keep you on Tract

Today’s unpredictable times have left many of us feeling clueless about how to practice self-care. With the home and office at the same place, various demands for the family such as kids who are homeschooling, and managing a household, sticking to a sustainable healthy routine can be overwhelming. Through the help of a registered nutritionist dietitian practicing integrative and functional nutrition, Old Orchard Cranberry Juice provides you with a simple guide on how you can practice self-care during this lockdown that is guaranteed to be appealing, sustainable, and easy to follow.

Make time for movement.

Being intentional about movement sounds like a big leap, but sticking to a physically active routine is all it takes to give you the benefits of quality sleep, faster metabolism, strong bones, immunity, and a stable mood. Dietitian-nutritionist Cheshire Que’s advice is “Look for a virtual home exercise that you enjoy to get you started. There are tons of options that you can find on YouTube that require a small amount of space with little or no equipment required.” Her suggestion? “Consider activities that build strength and endurance to enhance muscle building, as well as, online functional fitness training with a professional to provide the body with strength for activities of daily living, such as bending, twisting, lifting, pushing, squatting.”

If you’re experiencing uncontrollable pee or can “barely hold’ urine when laughing or exerting effort and bearing down, remember that these are red flags for having weak pelvic floor muscles. “Add Kegel exercise, especially for women, to help strengthen the pelvic floor or the group of muscles that give you proper control over your bladder and bowels. This practice also prevents a condition known as stress incontinence.” Cheshire explains. Here’s how to do it: Make sure that the bladder is empty, then sit or lie. Tighten the pelvic floor muscles, hold tight and count 3 to 5 seconds. Relax and hold for 5 seconds. Repeat 10x. Don’t forget to breathe during the process.

Fuel Up with Plant-Based Food and Beverage.

Numerous studies prove that if we want to enjoy a healthier, fuller, and more vibrant life, consuming more plant-based food will do the trick. However, don’t get confused as it won’t mean foregoing meat or animal products entirely. “In essence, this meal plan emphasizes whole food, unprocessed to minimally processed food. The idea is also to include more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, seeds, and nuts, with minimal consumption of animal products,” Cheshire explains.

And since food and fluid are also important to maximize the results of your workout, Cheshire reminds you to fuel up before and after a workout. “If you want your body to perform at its best, it’s going to need fuel. Carbohydrates supply the body with the energy it needs to enable you to maximize your workout. Combining carbohydrate and protein after a sweat session replenishes glycogen stores, repair and build muscles.”

If you only have 5 to 10 minutes before exercise, look no further than Old Orchard Cranberry Juice. “Cranberry juice can provide an instant energy boost because it contains readily absorbable simple carbohydrates. It’s also a rich source of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. This helps combat oxidative stress. Studies have shown that cranberries in the form of fruit or fruit juice have been considered as having benefits beyond basic nutrition or considered a functional food that may help with UTI prevention and as an adjunct to treatment,” according to Cheshire.

Manage your mind and your emotions.

It’s no secret that depression and anxiety have been on the rise since the pandemic. As resilient as we are, our minds and emotions have been the target during this crisis. “The body affects the mind and the mind affects the body, that’s why paying attention to our mental health is a crucial step.” Thankfully, there are little things we can do that make a great impact on our mental hygiene, such as yoga and pilates. “Aside from leaving you sweaty and centered, yoga helps in becoming more present, mindful, and calm.” Cheshire also notes that another low-impact option that has the same dramatic effect in improving the mood and balancing the brain chemicals, (namely serotonin, dopamine, and endorphins) is pilates, “ Doing pilates provides a distraction from negative thoughts, releasing stress, and enhancing mindfulness.” And it turns out, activities such as meditation, journaling, coloring, cooking, gardening, or other related activities, help to conquer anxiety, anger, and even depression. “Remember that chronic stress not only impairs the immune system, it can also make us more susceptible to infections and other illnesses when left unmanaged,” Cheshire adds. And did you know that UTI can be an indication of a compromised immune system, especially if it’s recurrent? “High levels of the stress hormone cortisol will lead to a compromised immune system. When this happens, the consequence would be increased susceptibility to infection from virus, bacteria or fungi”, Cheshire says. Yes, these are trying times, that’s why incorporating activities that will allow you some peace and quiet will bring tremendous impact to your overall health.

On building a better bladder.

From movement, mental hygiene, to optimum nutrition, a holistic approach to bladder health provides a life-changing result, especially if you are prone to having UTI. Most importantly, Cheshire reminds us that it all comes down to addressing the system that caused the symptom in the first place. “UTI must not be ignored because if left untreated, it will affect other parts of the urinary system including the kidneys. This can cause pyelonephritis or inflammation of the kidneys or worse, permanent damage to it. When bacteria seep into the bloodstream, it can cause blood infection (urosepsis) and this can be fatal.” But here’s the thing: When you take care of your body and make healthier decisions, it can, in turn, plant the seeds for a healthier and stronger bladder.

Fly Ace Corporation is one of the leading food and beverage consumer goods companies in the country today. Propelling limitless multiple-category growth by bringing the best of the world closer to Filipino consumers, Fly Ace Corporation’s portfolio of food and beverage products includes house brands and exclusively distributed brands. To learn more about Fly Ace, visit www.flyacecorp.com .

Old Orchard is available in leading supermarkets and drugstores nationwide. For more updates, visit and like its official Facebook fan page: www.facebook.com/OldOrchardPH