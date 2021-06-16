Discover the advanced way to relieve cough in just 3 days!

With the threat of the pandemic still very much present in the country, a simple cough is enough to cause heightened anxiety these days because it is one of the most common symptoms of COVID-19. Unlike before where this matter was usually taken lightly by most, the current situation has people rushing to find a solution when the first signs of a cough arise.

Coughs are our bodies’ natural response to expel unwanted organisms from our lungs caused by allergies, irritants, asthma, and the most common of all, viruses. Although coughs caused by common viruses go away in time, it’s better to treat them as soon as possible and equip our bodies with added immunity for faster recovery.

In the Philippines, only one cough medicine combines the trusted formulation of Solmux with an essential mineral for faster recovery: Solmux Advance, the only one with Zinc! This unique and powerful combination of Carbocisteine and Zinc is proven effective to reduce cough bouts in as fast as 3 days, compared to the usual 10 to 14 days of recovery. The addition of Zinc to Carbocisteine not only liquifies sticky phlegm, but also improves the body’s immunity for faster recovery from cough.

Carbocisteine is scientifically proven to treat cough with phlegm and other respiratory tract disorders, and have properties that inhibit viruses and bacteria, making it more difficult for microorganisms to cause infections. The right levels of Zinc, on the other hand, can help speed up recovery from infections like the common cold through its action on immunity. It also activates white blood cells to help the body fight off viruses including coronaviruses.

Given the continued increase in COVID-19 cases every day plus the occurrence of other viral respiratory infections, Filipinos can protect themselves and their loved ones with a more advanced 2-in-1 solution for faster cough relief.