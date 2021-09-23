Discover the Best TECNO Mobile Smartphones for Online Learning

Now that classes are being held online, easy access to high-quality, affordable smartphones makes access to education much easier, too. Understanding the needs of its consumers, premium smartphone brand, TECNO Mobile, sees the importance of making reliable smartphones for online classes available to Filipino learners across all levels, at prices that are well within their budget.

Anyone in search of a smartphone that is capable of meeting the demands of online schooling can certainly find one among TECNO Mobile’s offerings. These smartphones are powered by fast processors, and are equipped with large memory and storage capacities. With clear, big-screens, they are great for viewing online lectures, and their large-capacity batteries allow students to learn and work longer, in between charging.

The best TECNO Mobile smartphones for online learners

TECNO Mobile continues to inspire the youth, and the young-at-heart, to continue pursuing excellence. These multitasking TECNO Mobile smartphones, all priced below Php 10,000 – from the Spark Series to POVA 2, and the Camon series – are built to help online learners shine and thrive in their virtual classes.

On September 30, Spark 6 Go and Spark 7 will become even more affordable, with the special Payday Offer at the TECNO Mobile Official Store in Shopee. Enjoy almost Php 800 off on Spark 6 Go, and get yours for only Php 4,699. Spark 7 will also go on sale for only Php 4,699 during the one day sale.

Check out Spark 6 Go, packed with these awesome features that suit the needs of everyone:

● A large 6.52” HD Resolution Screen that allows users to enjoy media content with ease

● Built-in AI Dual Unlock Feature, capable of both face-unlock and fingerprint scanning

● Camera with AI Beauty Mode and 18 AI Scene Detection features for outstanding images every time

● 5000 mAh battery that allows for up to 36 days of standby time, 24 hours of calling, 19 hours of web browsing, 25 hours of video playback, 125 hours of music, or 15 hours of gaming on a single charge

● Audio Share that allows up to 3 Bluetooth speakers or 2 Bluetooth headphones to connect simultaneously

● Aqua Blue, Ice Jadeite, Sky Black, and Mystery White colors

Spark 7 ignites inspiration through these key features:

● A storage capacity of 3GB RAM + 64GB ROM for more space available for photos, music, videos, and files

● HiOS 7.5 Operating System based on Android 11 with features that include WiFi Share, Phone Cloner and Smart Scanner

● A 6000mAh battery for longer standby time, voice calling, web browsing, music and video playback, and even gaming.

● 6.52” FHD+ Dot-notch Display with 720×1600 HD+ resolution to enhance your viewing experience

● 16MP AI Dual Rear Camera with quad flash and an 8MP Front Camera that lets you capture every wonderful moments and selfies with more details

● Smile Shot, which detects your smile automatically to instantly take a photo

● Ultrathin body with fin-shaped design for a superior hand feel

● 3 eye-catching colors – Magnet Black, Morpheus Blue, and Spruce Green

Here are the features of Spark 7 Pro, the smartphone that’s big enough for your dreams:

● A huge storage capacity of 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM

● Helio G80 – 2.0 GHz Octa Core Processor, capable of effortlessly running multiple apps at the same time

● HiOS 7.5 Operating System based on Android 11 with features that include WiFi Share, Phone Cloner and Smart Scanner

● 5000mAh battery that offers a standby time of up to 14 days, up to 18 hours of voice calling, 16 hours of web browsing, 22 hours of music playback when using earphones, 20 hours of video playback or 16 hours of offline gaming

● 6.6” HD+ Dot-in Screen with 720×1600 HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate

● 48 MP AI Triple Rear Camera with Quad Flash – 48MP Main Camera, 2MP Bokeh Lens, and AI Cam – with Quad Rear Flash, plus an 8MP Front Camera with Dual Front Flash for the perfect selfie, even in low light

● Smile Shot, which detects your smile automatically to instantly take a photo

● Professional shooting modes for capturing every dream moment, including Super Night Shot, Timelapse, Video Bokeh, and 2K

● Ultrathin body with fin-shaped design for a superior hand feel

● 3 eye-catching colors – Magnet Black, Alps Blue, and Spruce Green

Work hard and play hard with the TECNO Mobile POVA 2, which has:

● A Helio G85 Gaming Processor , which unlocks intelligent resource management that ensures sustained performance and longer gameplay with its 2GHz octa-core processor. Heavy games load faster, the performance is smoother, and power efficiency is maintained to ensure uninterrupted game play.

● A powerful 7000mAh battery with 18W dual IC flash charger that ensures longer playing time on the go.

● A 6.9” 1080P FHD+ screen with an extremely sharp display that vividly shows every amazing game detail.

● A 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage and ET Engine for lag-free gameplay, eliminating screen jittering, and allowing fully immersive gaming experience.

● Game Space 2.0. Provides a unique user interface that enhances your gameplay by accelerating memory, network connectivity , CPU and GPU boost.

● A Game Voice Changer feature that transforms voices in various ways, for an even more fun and exciting gaming experience.

● Slim and modern design that is lightweight and easy to grip, perfect for hours of comfortable gameplay.

● Enhanced artificial intelligence cameras for taking professional-quality photos, with a 48MP quad camera set up at the rear, and an 8-megapixel AI powered selfie camera.

C the best in you with the Camon 16 smartphone, equipped with:

● A 48MP Ultra Quad Camera, with a four-camera lens combination for comprehensive smartphone photography – Bokeh Depth of Field Lens, AI Lens, Macro Lens, and 48MP Main Lens with a 79-degree wide-angle view

● Ultra Night Lens with 1-second image processing that produces higher quality night images, aided by convenient anti-over exposure and AI portrait segment features

● Huge RAM and ROM capacity of 128GB+6GB that enables users to enjoy entertainment on the go with thousands of saved songs and images, as well as HD movies and apps

● 18W fast charging, with advanced protection technology that ensures automatic regulation of charging inputs, helping to prolong the hardware and software of the device.

Capture the beauty of everyday life with Camon 17P, which has these key features:

● A 48MP AI Triple Camera & 16MP Selfie Camera

● Powerful Helio G85 processor

● 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging

● 6.8” FHD+ 1080P that provides sharper and clearer display with a high screen refresh rate of 90Hz

● Three colors available – Magnet Black, Spruce Green and Frost Silver

● Priced at only P8,490

To find out more about these fantastic smartphones from TECNO Mobile, check out the TECNO Mobile Flagship store in Lazada (https://bit.ly/TecnoLazada) and Shopee (https://bit.ly/TecnoShp). Also visit the TECNO Mobile Concept Store at SM North Edsa Annex, along with other partner retail stores (http://bit.ly/TecnoStoresPH) for exclusive offers and special discounts.