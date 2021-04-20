Discover Spark 6 Air and win big at the upcoming TECNO Mobile Livestream Talent Show

Global premier mobile phone brand, TECNO Mobile, officially launches Spark 6 Air, a brand new smartphone offering for its Filipino consumers. Perfect for work, learning, and leisure, this smartphone is fitted with a huge HD+ screen and promises an extra-long battery life, plus superior image capture abilities. Whether you enjoy viewing content, playing games, or shooting snippets of day-to-day life, this mobile phone definitely delivers.

Giant Screen, Huge Battery Life, Big Savings

Here are the amazing features of Spark 6 Air:

● 6.95” Dot Notch Display with 90.6% screen to body ratio, and 720×1640 HD+ resolution that allows you to fully enjoy viewing media and playing games, while still remaining convenient and portable.

● 6,000 mAh battery capacity capable of 35 days of standby time, 34 hours of calling, 14 hours of gaming, 159 hours of music, 21 hours of web browsing, or 19 hours of video playback on a single charge.

● Triple AI Camera with Quad Flash Setup that creates stellar images through its 13MP main camera lens, AI lens, and 2MP depth sensor, plus quad flash feature, along with built-in HDR, bokeh effects, and AI detection scenes.

● 120fps Slow Motion Capture, which can highlight every important detail of fast-paced events recorded on your smartphone.

TECNO Spark 6 Air with 3GB+32GB memory is priced at PHP 4,690 and comes in 3 vibrant colors – Comet Black, Ocean Blue, and Cloud White. This smartphone is available for purchase online on the TECNO Mobile Flagship Store in Lazada.

Spark Up Your Energy with TECNO Mobile

Live your swag, and show off your talents at the upcoming Spark Up Your Energy Livestream talent show presented by TECNO Mobile. Hosted by Dianne Medina and Sam YG, the online event on April 24 will feature top celebrities, Julie Anne San Jose, Darren Espanto, and Jillian Ward, in an awesome showcase of Filipino talent. One of the event’s highlights is a Livestream talent show, in which select fans who wish to fulfill their dreams of singing and dancing will be mentored by their favorite celebrity idols.

Apart from the performances, celebrity games, and challenges, and exclusive Lazada deal will be offered at the online event, and there will also be an exciting live raffle during the program. More than 150 amazing prizes will be given away, such as cash, TECNO Mobile gift sets, and TECNO Mobile smartphones, including the new Spark 6 Air. All you need to do to win is tune in, enjoy the show and join in the fun games.

Also check out TECNO Mobile’s CAMON 16 smartphone, available exclusively at TECNO Mobile’s partner retail stores for only P7,990. CAMON 16 comes with a 48MP Ultra Quad Camera, with a four-camera lens combination for comprehensive smartphone photography. It is equipped with a Bokeh Depth of Field Lens, an AI Lens, a Macro Lens, and a 48MP Main Lens with a 79-degree wide-angle view. It also has an Ultra Night Lens with 1-second image processing for higher quality night images, with convenient anti-over exposure and AI portrait segment features. CAMON 16 also has a huge RAM and ROM capacity of 128GB+6GB, allowing users to save thousands of songs and photos, or several HD movies and apps for offline entertainment on the go. This smartphone is capable of 18W fast charging, with advanced protection technology that ensures automatic regulation of charging inputs that helps to prolong the hardware and software of the device.

Be sure to catch TECNO Mobile’s upcoming Livestream event on April 24 for your chance to win a TECNO Mobile smartphone!