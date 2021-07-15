Discover Your Next Budol Purchases on #ShopeeFinds, Your One-Stop Shop for Trending Items

Who doesn’t love a good budol find? Sometimes, what makes shopping fun and exciting is stumbling upon the best deals while browsing, or discovering new favorites while following the wisdom of the crowd on social media.

To make budol shopping easier than ever, Shopee has rounded up some of the most in-demand, trending items on one page: Shopee Finds! From funky fashion ‘fits to stylish home decor, you can now access popular items across different categories by simply scrolling through Shopee Finds. To check it out, simply type in Shopee Finds on Shopee’s search bar, then click on the #ShopeeFinds banner.

Here are some of the trending items you’ll see on Shopee Finds:

Tiktok Made me Buy It

If you lurk on Tiktok home improvement videos, you’ve definitely met the Deerma Cordless Vacuum. It’s a lightweight wireless gadget that can be assembled into a mite remover and vacuum cleaner. Tweak the settings to choose between resonance beating, ultraviolet light, or large suction.

Find more Tiktok favorites here: https://shopee.ph/m/shopee-finds#tiktok

Team Kahoy Finds

For ardent Team Kahoy advocates on Home Buddies, trade in your alarm clock for this aesthetically pleasing Wooden Digital Alarm Clock. It features a voice control function, clear LED display, three levels of brightness, and most importantly, a loudness of 70-80 dB.

Find more Team Kahoy favorites here: https://shopee.ph/m/shopee-finds#home

Be Selfie-Ready

Level up your mirror selfies with this gorgeous Puff Sleeve Backless Dress. You’ll look right on trend with cute details such as big sleeves and its backless design. This dress is made of soft and comfy polyester.

Find more fashion favorites here: https://shopee.ph/m/shopee-finds#trending

#Brewdol Finds

Coffee aficionados, you’ll definitely love this Torani Sugar-Free Syrup. Brew coffee shop-worthy drinks right at home by mixing in flavors such as vanilla, salted caramel, hazelnut, and almond roca. Best part is, you won’t have to worry about the calories!

Find more #Brewdol favorites here: https://shopee.ph/m/shopee-finds#trending

Become a Fitspiration

Scrolling through fitspiration content on social media? Time to get off your phone and on this Indoor Spinning Bike! This supports up to 230kg and measures 85cm x 45 cm x 110 cm. Use it to stretch your legs after a long day at work, or for a more hardcore workout on weekends.