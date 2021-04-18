DiskarTech partners with Viber, launches online community for financial inclusion

Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation’s (RCBC) financial super app DiskarTech has launched its own Viber community.

The Madiskarteng Pilipino Viber community was created as part of RCBC’s efforts in expanding its financial literacy programs and promoting inclusion with its innovative digital banking products and services. The community features timely investment and savings tips that everyone can enjoy, as well as inspiring testimonials and quotes members can learn from. True to its DiskarTech roots, the Viber community uses Taglish language in order to reach and empower more people.

DiskarTech is also the first financial institution to offer a free Viber sticker pack to make financial education more entertaining and relatable to millions of users of the popular messaging platform.

“What I really like about it is that it’s very informative in terms of providing financial literacy and the content is also fun. The community is very vibrant, and the information is also very easy to understand. Because it’s on Viber, the content is also very easy to forward to friends and families,” said Viber’s Business Development Manager for the Philippines Veronica Feleo. Less than a week since it was started, the community already has close to 8,000 members.

Viber Philippines supports DiskarTech’s financial literacy thrust, and believes this to be an important topic for many Filipinos.

“Viber is very happy and I am very pleased to support RCBC DiskarTech and we hope that together we can empower Filipinos on accessible and secure route to financial inclusion and freedom,” explained David Tse, Viber’s senior director and regional head for Asia Pacific.

In 2020, Viber charted a record number of growths in messages, calls, and communities within the app. Online transactions within the app grew, as Filipinos looked for ways to support and sustain their businesses. This is also why Viber believes that with the right platform that is inclusive, accessible, secure, and trustworthy, the underbanked and the unbanked Filipinos will be willing to give digital banking a shot.

As part of its goal to continue accelerating digital transformation in the country, DiskarTech offers a wide range of contactless financial features that current and future users can learn more about from the Viber community. This also allows them to learn which features best suit them and what promos they can avail of.

“This is another milestone showcase of an expansive open banking environment towards scaling financial education and digital literacy by leveraging on global social media platforms like Viber. We are grateful for this collaboration towards financial inclusion,” said RCBC Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation and Inclusion Officer Lito Villanueva.

The popularity and accessibility of Viber is a welcome addition to DiskarTech’s host of partnerships to push for financial inclusion. According to RCBC President and CEO Eugene Acevedo, the messaging app was even crucial in running the bank and coordinating with clients. At the same time, the app provides the much-needed connection especially during the pandemic.

“We are proud to be associated with the most popular messaging app in the Philippines. Together we will make financial inclusion not just more effective but also much more fun,” he added.

You can keep yourself up to date with the latest offers from DiskarTech by searching for “Madiskarteng Pilipino” on Viber and joining the community.

Users can also enjoy playful custom stickers from DiskarTech that perfectly expresses one’s mood and savings goals. All these are available to Viber users and community members free of charge.

RCBC is one of the leading universal banks accelerating digital transformation in the Philippines. It was judged in 2020 as the Philippines’ best digital bank by the Asiamoney and the Alpha Southeast Asia, among other global and regional recognitions. It is also the first local universal bank to have the most extensive reach with registered customers from across all 81 provinces nationwide through its mobile apps RCBC Mobile and DiskarTech. Its digital products include RCBC mobile and online banking, handheld ATM Go mobile point-of-sale terminals, and DiskarTech, among others. DiskarTech was recognized as the 2020 breakout finance app in the country by App Annie, a global data analytics firm covering all mobile applications worldwide.