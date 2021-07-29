Dole’s sun-powered Promo ends with the biggest Pachinko game in the world

Did you catch Dole & Seasons Plantation Pachinko grand raffle draw? Php 1 million for the taking in a draw that’s larger than life! The Plantation Pachinko aired live on the official Dole PH Facebook page yesterday, July 27.

For the past 2 months, Dole and Seasons have been bringing #SunshineForAll by giving away daily cash prizes to lucky Filipinos who entered the first-ever sun-powered promo, ‘Araw Araw Base sa Sikat ng Araw.’

Winners took home up to Php 40,000 every day, depending on the sunshine level at the Dole plantation in Polomok, South Cotabato. It was a battle for the brightest sun power! However, the excitement didn’t end there: Dole and Seasons gave one lucky winner Php 1 million in the Plantation Pachinko grand draw!

But this Pachinko isn’t like any that you’ve seen before.

The big finale culminated in what could be the world’s largest Pachinko board, set in Dole’s Pineapple Plantation in Polomolok, South Cotabato.

The event was hosted by Robi Domingo, Gretchen Fullido, and Karl Jingco. All entries from the first leg of the promo were eligible to win the grand prize. The mechanics were simple – if your unique number matches the winning combination as played and as featured in the giant Dole Pachinko, you win!

Living in these times of uncertainty, Dole is armed with the purpose of brightening the Filipino people’s lives with exciting and innovative promos that have never been done before – a first in the Philippines! All while reminding Filipinos that health is ultimately wealth, with Dole and Seasons’ nutritiously delicious products made from naturally-grown fresh fruits, nourished by the sun.

“We are truly grateful to all our ‘iDoles’ who participated in this promo. It is through your support that we are able to truly spread Sunshine For All. Just like how the power of the sun nourishes Dole’s pineapples, you made all these happen — you all are our sunshine who made this achievement sweeter!” said Je Diana, Dole’s Corporate Communications Officer.

The winning entry of the Plantation Pachinko roll was lucky number, 3335922.

​​”As part of our fulfillment of our Dole promises, we are committed to creating shared value to all our stakeholders through access to nutrition. We will continue to work hard to spread Sunshine For All by making nutritious products available to different walks of life. We are driven by our purpose — to make this world a better place for the next generation one step at a time,” added Diana.

Missed the live Pachinko? You can still watch them roll the giant ball on the official Dole PH Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Doleph.

This promo was created by Dole in collaboration with leading ideas agency, GIGIL.