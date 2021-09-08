DonBelle Lead Prayer For Teachers Nationwide

ABS-CBN and Knowledge Channel join the nation in celebrating National Teachers’ Month this September with a prayer from the cast of “He’s Into Her,” led by Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, to honor and thank the efforts of every Pinoy educator amid these unprecedented times.

Alongside their co-stars Kaori Oinuma, Rhys Miguel, Jeremiah Lisbo, Joao Constancia, Criza Taa, and Vivoree Esclito, the whole cast joined together in a video presentation co-produced by ABS-CBN and Knowledge Channel to say grace for all teachers nationwide, who continued to teach and inspire young students during the pandemic.

The video first appeared during a virtual kick-off event hosted by the Department of Education’s Central Visayas office and the National Teachers’ Month Coordinating Council last September 6 (Monday) to open the special occasion for teachers nationwide. With its theme, “iTeach for a Better Future: My Teacher, My Frontline Hero,” this year’s celebration of National Teachers’ Month aims to pay tribute to all educators who served as frontliners of education—continuing their vocation to bring a brighter future to the Filipino youth amid these difficult times.

Apart from the said prayer from the cast of “He’s Into Her,” Knowledge Channel Foundation Inc. also released the logo video for its campaign, which highlights the countless efforts of educators offering their lives in the service of every Pinoy student.

