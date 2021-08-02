Don’t skip the lip balm because your lips say a lot about you

Moisture and hydration are your lips’ best friends. Keeping your lips healthy and moisturized by applying a lip balm regularly is as important as using a serum on your face and lotion on your body. Lips don’t lie. They don’t have oil glands like other parts of our skin. The skin there is also thinner, so your puckers need extra care. Lip care is part of self-care, that’s a fact.

The goal of lip care is for you to have healthy lips that say more than just words. Having healthy and kissable lips is attractive. Moist and full lips make your smile more picturesque and improve the overall appearance. Beyond appearances, a good lip balm can help make sure the lips aren’t dry and chapped, thus preventing any potential infections.

Lip care starts with a good product. Lip balms and lip crayons with moisturizing ingredients prevent your lips from cracking and drying up and also give them a shiny, healthy, and kissable finish. Good lip balms help retain the lip’s moisture and keep them hydrated and supple.

The point of using a lip balm is to make your mouth look and feel divine so yes, it is all right to be choosy. Choose a lip balm that feels good the moment it touches your lips.

Mentholatum LipCare is a range of superior lip care products with a wide selection of lip protection options for different individuals and their needs. Asian brand Mentholatum LipCare is the lip care expert and brings years of experience to its treatment and therapeutic lip products.

Therapy Lip Balm and Therapy Lip Gel are the lip care OGs. Beyond offering immediate relief from dry, chapped and cracked lips and SPF for UV protection, they deliver a film of moisturizers onto the delicate skin of the lips and provide a fresh, cooling, menthol sensation that relieves chapped lips caused by cold, harsh weather and the sun. Like all Mentholatum LipCare products, Therapy Lip Balm and Therapy Lip Gel have a superior moisture retention formulation.

Lip Pure Fragrance-Free is a delight to use because it is formulated with 100% food grade ingredients, including Beeswax, Royal Jelly and Manuka Honey from New Zealand which help to lock-in moisture and hydrate lips. The gold standard as far as natural lip care is concerned, Lip Pure also contains fruit extracts like Brazilian Berry, Grape, Lemon, Orange, and Pomegranate to provide vitamin A, E, and other nutrients to fight free radicals, smoothen, and reduce appearance of lip fine lines to keep your lips healthy and soft. It’s also free of fragrances, colorants, and preservatives. We ingest a lot of lip balm so using one with food-grade ingredients makes a lot of sense.

The Lip Pure Botanical Oils variant contains six types of high-quality Botanical Oils like Argan Oil, Olive Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Black Rice Oil, Camelia Oil, and Avocado Oil to deeply moisturize and protect the skin of the lips. It’s also free of fragrances, colorants, and preservatives.

Show the world the real you with Mentholatum LipCare’s tinted lip balms with simple and gentle ingredients.

LipIce Magic Color is a color-changeable lip balm that applies clear and becomes tinted with a hue that magically changes to whatever your body chemistry decides it to be. Think MLBB but very moisturizing (because LipIce Magic Color has Vitamin E).

Mentholatum LipCare Lip Crayon is a super nourishing lip crayon that glides on effortlessly, enhances lips and also moisturizes them. This Lip Crayon is infused with Argan Oil and Meadowfoam Seed Oil.

