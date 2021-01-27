DOST-PCIEERD, TikTok ink partnership to strengthen Pinoy innovation promotion

Filipino TikTok users will now learn more Filipino scientific achievements and developments as the Department of Science and Technology Research and Development – Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DOST-PCIEERD) partnered with TikTok to boost promotion of Filipino-made technologies.

During the virtual launch, DOST-PCIEERD inked a Memorandum of Understanding with TikTok to promote Filipino technologies through its science communication TikTok account @pinoyscience.

DOST PCIEERD Executive Director Dr. Enrico Paringit said this collaboration is a big boost for the scientific community as it continues to reach out to Filipino netizens and garner support to innovations developed by Filipino researchers.

Communicating science to the public has always been a challenge for our researchers. As a leader and partner in enabling innovations, we are excited with this collaboration with TikTok as a new avenue for us to share distinctly pinoy innovations through this social media platform,” he said.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Team Orange 0 comments
