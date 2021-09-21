Department of Tourism taps Pinoys to be ‘Ambassadors of Fun’

Coinciding with the recent launch of the More Fun Awaits campaign, the Department of Tourism (DOT) calls on Filipinos to be “Ambassadors of Fun” and promote their hometown’s tourist attractions using various social media platforms.

This is part of the DOT’s crowdsourcing campaign wherein netizens will become tour guides of their locale by posting their own virtual tours or sharing their own photos on their recommended destination, activity, or dishes.

The campaign aims to build interest on local destinations by assigning a weekly theme, such as must-visit destination, must-try activity, or must-sample cuisine, which will be the basis for the posts. It will tap both ordinary netizens and local content creators as ambassadors of fun.

For netizens, they can choose a platform—Tiktok, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter—where they will post a photo or video of the destination/cuisine/activities in their area that they think should be experienced by tourists. The post should include the hashtags #MoreFunAwaits and #ItsMoreFunInThePhilippines and must tag the official DOT social media pages.

Selected posts will be featured on DOT’s social media pages or used as part of promotional campaigns for international tourists.

The DOT has also collaborated with local content creators from from different regions to share what’s new in their respective locales, such as the changes since the pre-pandemic period, new places or dishes they have discovered, and customs and traditions that continue to flourish or had been given a new twist to adapt to the new normal.

With more ambassadors of fun, the DOT sees the collaborative campaign as an effective way to show tourists, both local and foreign, what More Fun Awaits on their next trips to the different destinations in the country.