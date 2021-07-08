DOT teams up with Cartoon Network and Scarlet Snow Belo to take safe trips

The Department of Tourism (DOT) and Warner Media’s Cartoon Network continue their partnership to encourage everyone to start travelling safely around the country as travel restrictions are eased.

The S.A.F.E.T.R.I.P. campaign video features Scarlet Snow Belo asking the help of the Powerpuff Girls to find a safe way to explore the Philippines now that leisure travel is allowed.

The trio of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup emphasized the need to follow S.A.F.E.T.R.I.P., which stands for Sanitize, Avoid mass gatherings, wear Face masks, use Electronic payments, always have your Temperature checked, follow Rules and regulations, stay updated on latest Information, and observe Physical distancing.

“As more destinations reopen for local travelers, it is our duty to remind everyone to travel with their health and safety as topmost priority,” said Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat.

“As quarantine restrictions have eased, point-to-point travel from NCR Plus to other MGCQ areas for leisure is now allowed with no age restrictions, subject to a negative RT-PCR test result. This campaign of the DOT with Cartoon Network, featuring Scarlet Belo, aims to inform our travelers on what they should do in order to keep themselves and other travelers safe while embarking on new and more fun adventures,” she added.

In a recent trip to the Province of Bohol, Puyat took Scarlet, together with her parents, Dr. Vicki Belo and Dr. Hayden Kho, around the different destinations in the province that are not only beautiful, but also safe and child-friendly, such as the Chocolate Hills and the Philippine Tarsier Foundation’s sanctuary. These are places that help instill pride of place and environmental awareness on both children and adults.

They also visited the Dalareich Chocolate House, an award-winning bean-to-bar chocolatier, and took the Loboc River cruise and were serenaded by the world-renowned Loboc Children’s Choir at the Loboc River Resort.

“Our recent trip to Bohol is our way of showing that we can all travel again safely. I’m so glad that Scarlet had a lot of fun experiencing our wonderful tourist spots. I hope more get to travel to our safely reopened destinations this year. But let me emphasize the need to follow minimum health and safety protocol and the travel requirements of the destinations that you will visit,” said Puyat.

The DOT encourages travelers to check the official websites of the destinations they are planning to visit, as well as www.philippines.travel/safetrip for the latest updates on open destinations, travel restrictions, and entry requirements and protocol.