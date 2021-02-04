Double happiness at Novotel Manila Araneta City

This February, double the celebration and double the happiness at Novotel Manila Araneta City as Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day make us all excited to celebrate love with our special someone and welcome good fortune with high hopes. Double the love and double the luck this 2021 with special offers from Food Exchange Manila, The 6th Pool Bar and Lounge, and the hotel’s dining delivery service, Take Me Out by Novotel Manila.

Flavors of Prosperity

Welcome the Year of the Metal Ox and ensure year-round of good health, happiness and prosperity as our award-winning buffet restaurant Food Exchange Manila offers gastronomic feast featuring all-time Chinese favorites like dim sum, roasted specialties, noodles and desserts just to name a few. Pair these with aromatic Jasmine tea for a satisfying buffet cap off.

What better way to welcome the lunar new year of 2021 than a prosperous PHP 2,021 nett buffet deal? Avail of this lucky buffet on February 11 to 12 for only PHP 2,021 nett for two persons and pay only PHP 1,288 nett for every additional person. Lunch buffet is open from 12NN to 2:30PM while dinner buffet can accommodate diners from 6PM to 9PM.

Recipes from the Heart

Feast on the day of the hearts as Food Exchange Manila treats lovers to a romantic buffet: Recipes from the Heart from February 13 to 14. Our award-winning buffet restaurant has been popular during the season of love through the years because of its delectable selections.

Go out on a lunch date and enjoy our scrumptious buffet from 12NN to 2:30PM for only PHP 1,288 nett per person. Turn on the love and make hearts feel fuzzy after sundown as you take your special someone on a sumptuous dinner date for only PHP 2,021 nett for 2 persons and pay only PHP 1,288 nett for every additional person. Because love is in the air, dinner buffet will feature special Valentine’s buffet menu to spice up the romantic vibes.

Cheers to hearts in love! Celebrating love would be more special with complimentary wine. For those planning to book their dates in advance, book and pay in full before February 10 and get a free glass of wine per person.

Love is in the air

Wanting to go out on a date on a much more spacious area? Our open-air restaurant by the pool side is an ideal date venue. From February 10 to 14, from 5PM to 11PM, get drunk on love at the 6th Pool Bar with our all-you-can-drink moscato and sangria special offer for only PHP 799 nett per person. On February 14, a special Valentine’s bar menu will be featured together with live entertainment brought to you by our lady singer and pianist to serenade you and your lover as you exchange starry-eyed stares while basking under the sweet moonlight.

A basket of Love and a box of Good Fortune

Enjoying the safety and comforts of your own private space? Bring home Romantic Baskets from Take Me Out by Novotel Manila on February 14 and have a taste of hotel quality dishes prepared by our very own talented chefs. One basket is an ideal date package for couples wanting to enjoy a pair of set meal that is composed of focaccia bread, homemade herb butter and tomato compote, assorted cold cuts and salmon gravlax, prawn and chicken tandoor couscous, choice of entrée (250grams Wellington Australian beef, puff pastry, spinach, mushroom, mashed potatoes or 250grams roasted salmon fillet, creamy custard sauce, roasted eggplant, miso), and a dessert sampler of chili chocolate brownie and passion fruit cheesecake in a jar. We have included a bottle of red or white wine and a long-stemmed rose to add a fanciful touch to your dream picnic date. Advance order is required. Order cut-off is only until February 13 at 12nn.

Spread good tidings to all with Novotel Manila’s Prosperity Box (P2500) with assortment of luscious flavours in a good luck box including glutinous rice cakes or nian gao, egg tarts, lo mai chi, ampaw crispies, mooncake, dice hopia, chili sauce and scallops XO sauce in a jar. Believed to be symbols of good luck according to Chinese belief, these lucky treats are sure to wow your friend to compliment as a perfect centerpiece to welcome the Lunar New Year. Exciting lucky red envelope or hongbao (in Mandarin or Cantonese) awaits you. All delicacies are wrapped in exquisite gift boxes, suitable for family, friends and business partners. Advance order of two days is required.

Dine with confidence and ALLSafe at Novotel Manila Araneta City as the hotel implements strict physical distancing measures to make dining experience worry-free. Freshly sanitized cutlery is placed in its own cutlery holder to make sure it is safe to use and is only set up once guest arrives. The dining outlets also have a dedicated mask holder to avoid contamination and a QR code generated menu for contactless menu viewing. Digital ordering and payment systems are also in place for safety and convenience.

Dining at Food Exchange Manila and 6th Pool Bar is subject to IATF protocols and procedures as well as government rules and regulations.

For inquiries and table reservations, please call landline number +632 8990 7999 or mobile number +63949 886 5591 or email H7090-FB1@accor.com or visit https://bit.ly/NMACDoubleHappiness.