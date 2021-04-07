Edgar Allan Guzman wins Best Supporting Actor at 4th EDDYS Awards

Edgar Allan “EA” Guzman bagged the Best Supporting Actor award at the recently concluded virtual ceremonies for the 4th EDDYS Awards held last April 4, Easter Sunday.

He bested close competitors Matteo Guidicelli, Zanjoe Marudo, Ricky Davao and Enzo Pineda for his commendable performance in the MMFF 2020 entry ‘Coming Home,’ topbilled by former senator Jinggoy Estrada and Sylvia Sanchez.

In the movie, the clean-cut and dapper actor is hardly recognizable with his grunge-inspired look (replete with long hair, moustache, goatee and unrelenting angst) playing his role as Neb Librada, the rebellious and unforgiving son who refused to make amends with his philandering father.

Visibly shocked over his unexpected victory, EA dedicated his award to his loyal fans and supporters, family, talent management outfits (ALV Talent Circuit/GMA Artist Center), and even his longtime girlfriend Shaira Diaz.

He added, “It’s an honor to be recognized and honored by all the respected editors who comprise SPEEd (Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors). And what makes this even more meaningful is because I know for a fact that the organization has been held in high esteem in the industry because of the professionalism and integrity of its members.”

EA is currently working on the comedy movie “Ang Huling Birheng Beki Sa Balat-Lupa,” which also stars Teejay Marquez, Mimi Juareza and many others, under the direction of Joel Lamangan under Heaven’s Best Entertainment.