Eastern Communications bags 3 Stevie Awards at the 2021 International Business Awards

Eastern Communications, one of the premier telecommunications companies in the Philippines, won three Stevie Awards at the 2021 International Business Awards (IBA).

Featuring one of its world-class ICT solutions, Eastern Communications was awarded a Gold Stevie in the Cloud Platform Category with their entry “Fostering business efficiency through Eastern Communications’ Eastern Cloud.” Eastern Cloud is the company’s business-grade cloud service that offers efficiency and collaboration with latest and secured cloud computing technology to encourage creativity, productivity, and reliability.

Meanwhile, the company’s COVID-19 campaign received a Silver Stevie Award for Communications or PR Campaign of the Year Category with their campaign, “First Connections are the Strongest: Connecting Filipino People Amid the Pandemic,” created to restore the human connection in businesses during these challenging times through innovative and personal solutions. Eastern Communications also earned a Bronze Stevie Award for Most Exemplary Employer for their entry “Nurturing Eastern Communications’ Employee Welfare amid the COVID-19 Pandemic” which focused on their comprehensive health and wellness program ensuring the safety and well-being of their employees during the global health crisis.

Known as “the International Stevies,” the International Business Awards is one of the world’s premier business awards programs that recognizes the positive achievements and contributions of companies and working professionals worldwide. Established in 2002, the Stevie Awards aim to honor accomplishments and initiatives in all aspects of work. This year’s winners will be celebrated through a virtual awarding ceremony on December 8.

To learn more about Eastern Communications, visit eastern.com.ph.