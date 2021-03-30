Eastern Communications gets four recognitions at the 18th IABC Philippine Quill Awards

Premier telecommunications company Eastern Communications receives four recognitions at the recently concluded 18th IABC Philippine Quill Virtual Awards night.

Their winning entries include Happy Eastern: Supporting Employees Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic for Communication Management Division, garnering awards under both the Internal Communication and Employee Engagement Categories; Connected: Eastern Communications’ #SafeAndStrongAtHome video series during the COVID-19 pandemic under Communication Skills Division, Audio/Visual Category; and Celebrating Customer Loyalty: The Eastern Link VIP Club Anniversary Event under Communication Skills Division, Special and Experiential Events Category.

With the pandemic continuing to affect many Filipinos, Eastern Communications rolled out initiatives to help promote the overall well-being of its employees, clients, and the public in general. Entitled “Happy Eastern,” the telco’s internal campaign aimed to provide support to all its employees, raising awareness for the company’s health and safety programs and to provide assistance to workers to help them stay motivated and productive.

Eastern also leveraged the power of social media and their online presence in keeping the communities and businesses informed through their #SafeAndStrongAtHome video series on Facebook. Lastly, the company’s Link VIP Club Anniversary Event in 2019 was Eastern’s initiative encapsulating the meaning of “High Touch” or personalized and responsive customer service that helps answer business needs and helps drive growth in their company.

“The pandemic has led to many changes and challenges to the daily life of Filipinos, which is why Eastern Communications took the initiative to create programs that would provide support for our employees, our customers, and the communities we serve. Not only are we here to provide a strong connection, but we are also dedicated to ensuring that our stakeholders stay safe, healthy and productive, and are well-equipped and informed through our educational webinars and relevant social media initiatives,” said Eastern Communications Co-coordinator, Atty. Aileen Regio.

Organized by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC), the Philippine Quill Awards recognizes communication agencies and companies for achieving the highest Global Standard for business communication practices and setting the standards of excellence.