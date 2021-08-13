EastWest continues nationwide vaccination program with Central Luzon leg

After the successful opening of the initial leg of the FilVax nationwide vaccination program at the Festival Mall, Alabang, Muntinlupa City, EastWest continues its drive to get all of its employees and third-party hires protected from COVID-19 with the Central Luzon leg of the program in Clark, Pampanga.

The second leg will be on August 13 and 14 at the CRK Vaccination Center in Clark International Airport, and was done in partnership with the Luzon International Premier Airport Development Corporation. EastWest employees from Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, and Zambales as well as third-party hires like janitorial services, drivers, messengers, security guards, and other partners are all set to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine. This is part of the 100,000 doses purchased by Filinvest Development Corporation for the whole conglomerate, which includes EastWest, EastWest Rural Bank, Troo, and other affiliates and subsidiaries.

“We remain committed to our goal of getting the entire EastWest workforce vaccinated against COVID-19, which means taking FilVax outside of Metro Manila to other areas of the country. Both our employees and customers alike can rest assured that we will thoroughly do our civic duty across the nation in the fight against the pandemic,” said EastWest executive director Isabelle Gotianun Yap.

The Central Luzon leg will run alongside the ongoing NCR leg of the FilVax vaccination program. EastWest is set to roll out more legs of the program across the Philippines.