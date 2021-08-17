EastWest employees and partners to receive protection through FilVax COVID-19 vaccination program

Gotianun-led EastWest makes an important step in the protection of all its employees and partners across the Philippines from COVID-19 with the launch of its parent company’s FilVax vaccination program.

The vaccination program, which is coursed through Filinvest Development Corporation (FDC), will see EastWest employees, janitorial services, drivers, messengers, security guards, and other partners get vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine at its supersite in Festival Mall in Alabang, Muntinlupa City starting August 3, with more sites to be launched across the country soon after. This is part of the 100,000-dose order of the Filinvest Group, and is open to all of EastWest’s employees and partners nationwide, beginning with the bank’s frontliners. The bank is aiming for full vaccination of its employees by this October.

“As our employees have been dutifully serving our customers throughout the pandemic and the community quarantines, their health is our top priority right now. It is highly important that we honor our commitment to our customers by providing them the uninterrupted service they deserve, which is why we are doing our civic duty by protecting our employees and providing them with the vaccines they need to stave off the virus,” said EastWest Director Isabelle Gotianun Yap.

To inaugurate the launch of the FilVax program, a ribbon-cutting event was held at Festival Mall on August 4 with Muntinlupa Mayor Jaime R. Fresnedi, and Filinvest Land, Inc. Director Francis Gotianun, among other officials.

The vaccination program is the latest initiative in EastWest’s efforts to protect its employees from COVID-19, which include regular sanitization and disinfection of stores, a remote working setup for employees, and private shuttles for employees reporting for work in stores.

For more information and updates, follow EastWest on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/EastWestBanker and @eastwestbanker on Twitter.