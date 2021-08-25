EastWest kicks off Visayas leg of FILVAX program

Following the successful Luzon legs of its FILVAX nationwide vaccination program in Muntinlupa City and Clark, Pampanga, EastWest will officially kick off the Visayas leg in Cebu City and other provinces starting August 27, 28 and 30.

The FILVAX program will launch at the ARC Hospital in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, with other vaccination sites set to be launched in other areas in the entire Visayas, covering Eastern, Central and Western Visayas on the same week. A total of 924 Filinvest and EastWest employees, including third-party hires, are set to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine in the Cebu alone, covering 26 EastWest Unibank stores and 6 EastWest Rural Bank stores in the area.

Recipients of the vaccine are assured that the proper safety protocols, including the wearing of masks and face shields, physical distancing and the use of sanitation kits, will be adhered to in the vaccination sites to mitigate the risk of COVID-19.

“The kickoff of FILVAX’s Visayas leg in Cebu and the surrounding areas is proof of our commitment to protecting the entire EastWest workforce across the country. Part of this mission is bringing the vaccines to where our people are, so that everyone gets a fighting chance against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said EastWest Director Isabelle Gotianun Yap.

Meanwhile, the NCR and Central Luzon legs in Muntinlupa City and Clark, Pampanga respectively, which have wrapped up last weekend, have proven to be successful after a major turnout of employees. The bank is also targeting to roll out a Mindanao leg for FILVAX to continue distributing the 100,000 doses parent company Filinvest Development Corporation had ordered for the entire conglomerate, which includes EastWest, EastWest Rural Bank, Troo, and others.