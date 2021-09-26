Edray’s new single “Palitaw” is an upbeat take on the first stages of love

Ever wondered whether the one who wants you really means it? That’s the story behind Edray’s newest single, “Palitaw.” is out now on all music streaming platforms! The single, an upbeat number with elements of R&B and soul, will be released by MCA Music, Inc.

The song’s point of view is of someone in the first stages of love, experiencing the uncertainty of the other’s feelings. It aims to capture the experience of the push and pull that happens when two people find out their feelings for each other. With its clever and playful lyrics, the song expresses the feelings of uncertainty and doubt the interpreter has from encountering someone who is not quite sure about their feelings.

Edray, who gives life to the song, has been impressing people with her singing talents from a young age. She was a past contestant on the reality singing show The Voice Kids. Her musical tastes lean toward pop, R&B, and dance, which “Palitaw” reflects in its musical palette. She describes her music as free, inspiring, and chill. She hopes that those who hear her work will find expressions of love, happiness, and sheer fun.

Wondering about someone’s feelings has never been more soulfully expressed than with “Palitaw.” Its beat, melody, and lyrics come together to speak of an experience we may have had at one point or another. With this song, Edray makes her mark as an emerging pop singer. “Palitaw” brings out her best to tell stories that connect with her listeners.