Empowering self-expression and self-care is smartphone brand vivo’s way of helping people live through the pandemic

While the global smartphone brand, vivo, has always been known as the brand that advocates for self-expression, it became all the more meaningful when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It gave the brand more reason to innovate its upcoming unit releases and support users in ways that it can.

Besides helping cater to the needs of those directly affected at the onset through PPE donations and such, vivo also sought to address the mental health impact of the pandemic on its consumers by developing smartphones and campaigns that could complement and elevate lifestyles despite being stuck at home.

Midway through 2020, vivo launched its V19 lineup, with advanced night photography and gaming capabilities, through the “Ignite Your Night” campaign which called on millennials to continue to pursue their passions at night, when virtual work and classes are usually over.

Towards the end of the year, when digital content and creators popped up left and right, posing a challenge for millennials to rise above the noise and be recognized, vivo launched a campaign to enable millennials to “Be the Focus” through its V20 lineup which were equipped with a state-of-the-art selfie camera and unprecedented eye autofocus technology.

Now, in 2021, where COVID fatigue is starting to become widespread and millennials are starting to feel powerless again, vivo launched its “All-Day Fun” campaign, reminding its consumers that they have the power to take control of their lives at home and welcome fun all-day, every day—especially with the vivo Y31, a budget smartphone packed with flagship-like features and an all-day fast charging 5000mAh battery.

Through this latest campaign and the capabilities of the Y31, vivo invites millennials to continue to explore passions and hobbies such as smartphone gaming, photography, and content creation, to help welcome positivity and make the most out of their everyday lives at a time when it is tempting to feel that life’s possibilities are limited.

If its past few campaigns are any indicator, vivo is poised to continue this thrust of prioritizing their consumers’ well-being in the development of their smartphones and campaigns.