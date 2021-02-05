Endearing Valentine’s Indulgence at City of Dreams Manila

Set to captivate hearts this Valentine’s weekend, City of Dreams Manila showcases sweet delights at Café Society; thoughtfully curated menus at its signature restaurants, and swoon-worthy staycation deal at its Forbes Travel Guide-recognized hotels.

Nobu Manila

The perfect romantic date night on Valentine’s Day is offered at Nobu Manila, where couples can opt to dine al fresco in the restaurant’s floating water cabanas charmingly surrounded by a lush garden. Nobu Manila’s five-course Valentine’s Omakase showcasing Nobu’s world-renowned Japanese-Peruvian fusion artistry highlights the amorous dinner affair.

The set menu thoughtfully comes with a complimentary glass of champagne and consists of: Nobu Canapé Selection of oyster with dried miso, oyster in phyllo with sesame aioli, yellowtail with Maui salsa, and spicy tuna with crispy rice; a trio of Nobu Sushi Cups composed of a seasonal selection of toro, uni and Wagyu; Sea Bass Tempura with Inaniwa noodles and uni corn sauce; Sous Vide Australian Tenderloin with truffle butter crust and balsamic reduction; and for dessert, Strawberry yogurt jello treat with fresh strawberries, strawberry sauce and chocolate tuile. The Valentine Omakase is at P10,000 nett for two persons.

Café Society

At Café Society, a tempting lineup of thoughtfully packaged sweet confections are available for take-out from February 7 to 14. Seductive handcrafted confections expressing endearments include: a Valentine Love Dome Box, consisting of three or six assorted chocolates (P400 nett and P600 nett); an edible Valentine Rose, which comes with different kinds of dragees (P2,500 nett); white chocolate Valentine Cranberry Bar (P700 nett); Spiced Coffee Caramel Passion Fruit Mousse Cake (P1,000 nett); Trio Chocolate Mousse Feuilletine Cake (P1,000 nett); Valentine’s themed cupcakes (P1,000 nett), Linzer cookies (P300 nett); and heart-shaped chocolate Danish pastries (P500 nett); among many others.

Red Ginger

Red Ginger is set to satisfy cravings of couples for Southeast Asian cuisine with its extensive menu that captures the unique flavors of the region. For February, diners can indulge on the restaurant’s Charcoal-grilled Iberico Pork Belly with Seven Spices, which comes with banana-wrapped pandan rice; jack fruit and bean curd curry; egg roll with spiced grated coconut; and a choice of either sambal matah or lemongrass liver sauce.

Dream Staycation at Nuwa Manila, Nobu Hotel and Hyatt Regency Manila

Spending quality time with loved ones happens with an impeccable five-star staycation experience at City of Dreams Manila’s three hotels. The staycation, available only to residents of Metro Manila and Calabarzon regardless of age, offers an overnight stay for two adults and two children; complimentary breakfast for two; 20% food and beverage discount in in-room dining and in restaurants operated by City of Dreams; and a special welcome amenity.

Weekday rates start at P16,400 nett for Nuwa P9,400 nett for Nobu Hotel, and P6,300++ for Hyatt Regency Manila. For weekends, the rates are: P17,900 nett for Nuwa Manila, P10,900 nett for Nobu Hotel, and P7,300++ for Hyatt Regency Manila. Booking and stay period is from February 1 to June 30, 2021.

For inquiries and reservations, call 8800-8080 or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com or visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com. Explore more of City of Dreams Manila’s promotional offers, rewards, or instantly check Melco Club points with the new Melco Club App, available for free download on iOS and Android.