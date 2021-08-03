Enhance your kids’ online learning sessions with equipment from Sony’s #BackToSchool Essentials

Upgrade home learning experience for your kids with essentials to make them focus and enjoy their classes better. Sony introduces their #BackToSchool essentials campaign to help students and parents find the perfect audio partner to enhance their online learning experience.

These Sony essentials will help students to bring their A-game with the elimination of unwanted noise distractions thus keeping them in full focus as they go along their classes and interactions.

For your grade schoolers’ comfortable in-ear fit

Keep it lightweight and comfortable for your little ones, the MDR-EX15AP and MDR-XB55AP In-Ear Headphones are smartphone compatible, featuring a tangle-free wire with built-in mic. These models also have a variety of colors to choose from that will best suit their taste preference.

Starting at only P699, your kids will be able to attentively listen and participate in their discussions with no disruptions!

Stylish headphones for high school students

You can still achieve a stylish look even when you’re studying from home. Look no further as the MDR-ZX110 and MDR-XB550AP Wired Headphones will match your style, starting at only P1,499.

During your all-nighter review sessions, these audio companions won’t fail you and will make you feel cozy and comfortable instead as it features cushioned earpads for long-listening comfort.

Premium features for the future leaders and professionals

Being in college requires more focus and determination in preparation for the so-called “real world.” And because of this, you deserve the best models in Sony’s #BackToSchool Essential line-up – the WH-CH510 priced at P2,999 and WH-1000XM4 retailing for P19,999.

Just one click to connect your devices via Bluetooth and you’re good to go! These headphones are perfect for either your online discussions or when listening to your curated study playlist that also features an all-day power with up to 30 to 35 hours battery life on a full charge.

Specifically, the WH-1000XM4 boasts industry-leading noise cancellation powered by the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 so all other outside noises and distractions won’t bother you when during your study sessions.

Reinforce your study from home equipment and cop these Back to School Essentials from Sony Authorized Dealers nationwide. Click here to locate the stores near you or you may also opt to checkout our official Sony stores in Lazada and Shopee that are also loaded with promos and discounts you wouldn’t want to miss!

Stay in the loop on any updates about Sony personal audio products! Follow Sony Philippines on Facebook and Instagram.

For full information on Sony’s personal audio products, visit https://www.sony.com.ph/electronics/audio