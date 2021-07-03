Enjoy 50% off on 7-Eleven’s signature food products and on over 250 items this #711Day

It hasn’t been an easy year for most of us, and so 7-Eleven is inviting all to celebrate every win, big and small, through #711Day, its annual birthday treat for customers! From July 7 to 11, 7-Eleven is slashing 50% off from the original price on over 250 of its signature food items, snacks, liquor, and groceries while other non-food items will also be at 50% off for one-day only on Sunday, July 11. Whether it’s your favorite snack, drink, or health and beauty must-have, expect to score a great deal on this week-long discount dash!

The convenience store giant is also offering a one-day only 50% off special for Crunch Time Carrier (buy 1, take 1 via Foodpanda), 7-Fresh Budget Siopao (from ₱32 to ₱16), and Big Bite Hotdogs (from Php ₱30 to ₱15), on July 11. Customers who will visit 7-Eleven stores during the week-long celebration can also enjoy the new flavors mushroom sisig and tuna pimiento from its Fresh Siopao menu and grab a P10 discount on all one-piece Crunch Time Chicken orders.

Just in time for the festivities, 7-Eleven is also launching their new coffee brand, City Cafe. Customers hankering for a caffeine fix can enjoy even bigger discount at 56% off on all small coffee cups and get it for only Php 11 from July 9 to 11.

7-Eleven’s implemented safety protocols will still be in place during the course of the week! Face masks and shields will be required for entry to stores, and there will be alcohol, sanitizers, and social distancing markers at each location. Contactless payments like the CLiQQ app or GCash are also highly encouraged.

With 7-Eleven’s pursuit of providing affordable and accessible goodies to all Filipinos, it’s no surprise then that they’ll also be celebrating a major milestone: Its 3000th store nationwide at Meycauayan, Bulacan!