Enjoy a magnificent summer with Dairy Queen’s Mango-nificent Fest!

If there is one fruit that is universally loved by Filipinos, it is definitely the ripe mango, with its sweet and tangy flesh and color that can be as bright as sunshine. Now, you can enjoy this magnificent fruit as you beat the summer heat with Dairy Queen’s latest Blizzard of the Month offer—the Mango-nificent Fest.

First are three new Blizzard flavors perfect for cooling down this summer. Try the new Mango Graham Blizzard, a medley of rich and creamy Dairy Queen vanilla soft serve, crushed graham crackers, and succulent mango topping. You’ll go nuts with the Mango Cashew Blizzard, made with vanilla soft serve and blended with mango topping and crushed cashews for that added crunch and nuttiness. There is also the Mango Choco Mallows Blizzard, featuring bits of soft and chewy marshmallows and mango topping mixed in rich vanilla soft serve.

If you want something visually appealing and equally satisfying, you can also go for the Mango Graham Cheesecake Parfait. The divine treat with heavenly layers of cheesecake, mango toppings and crushed graham crackers, rich and creamy vanilla soft serve and garnished with whipped cream.

And finally, there is the Mango-nificent Cake. It is made of 100% ice cream cake and flavored with mango syrup underneath a blanket of decadent white frosting and garnished with mango toppings and bits of cheesecake—perfect for those who want a truly magnificent summertime treat. Available in 8” and 6” round cakes.

Dairy Queen’s Mango-nificent Fest is available for a limited time only. Order now so you won’t miss these amazing new creations! Have them delivered straight to your doorstep by ordering via the 8911-1111 hotline, the official Dairy Queen Philippines website, or through official delivery partners GrabFood and foodpanda! You can also get these and your other favorite cold treats by visiting your nearest Dairy Queen branch today.

To ensure that your orders are delivered to you frozen, Dairy Queen employs a number of measures throughout the delivery journey that help keep your sweet treats at optimal temperatures.