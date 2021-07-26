Enjoy Baked Sushi, Chinese and Western Party Sets from Midas Hotel and Casino

Fill your senses with the rich, creamy, and savory seafood goodness of Baked Sushi from Midas Hotel and Casino’s Yanagi Japanese Restaurant. Available in tuna, salmon, salmon and scallop combination, salmon and tuna combination, and unagi and scallops combination, these tasty treats come in cans with a pack of high-quality and delectable nori sheets. Guests can taste this luxurious delight for as low as Php1,300.

If you’re looking for Chinese or Western Party Sets for your next gathering, the hotel has Celebration Bundles to choose from. The hotel also offers these home buffet food packages in Japanese and Filipino at an affordable starting price of Php2,000. These home buffet sets are perfect for birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, and other special occasions.

Created to bring sumptuous party food to hotel patrons and fans, these Celebration Bundles are made fresh daily. With these tasty treats, anyone can have a worry-free celebration. No need to cook up a feast. All you need to do is relax and catch up with friends or families at home.

The hotel’s sit-down weekend buffet and al fresco dining areas are also open to serve guests, except for children aged five to 17 as per IATF guidelines in GCQ areas with heightened restrictions.

The hotel’s Safety Seal certification guarantees guests that all Midas staff follow the necessary safety measures in handling the dishes prepared within this luxury boutique hotel in the metro.

For orders or inquiries, call or text 09175217853 (Globe) or 09985626474 (Smart). Customers may also contact Ms. Je-Ann Dela Cruz at 09175654712 or jessica.delacruz@midashotelandcasino.com for more info.

