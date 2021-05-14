Enjoy up to 38% discount on quality appliances at Hanabishi’s LazMall Summer Sale this May 15

If you’re looking to replace your old appliances or just want to invest in new ones, now’s the best time to do so. Head on over to the Hanabishi Appliances flagship store on Lazada to get amazing deals on a wide range of quality products from one of the Philippines’ most trusted brands.

Happening on May 15, 2021, Saturday, Hanabishi’s LazMall Summer Sale offers up to 38% discount on select appliances.

“This is one of the biggest sales of the summer, and we are making some of our top-selling appliances available at discounted prices,” said Hanabishi Appliances Vice President for Finance and Marketing Cherish Ong-Chua.

Hanabishi Appliances on Sale

“Being on Lazada, we have noticed a new emerging market for our products. Aside from the usual female homemakers, we also have a lot of millennials and young professionals who are starting to venture into the world of ‘adulting’ as buyers of our products,” Ong-Chua revealed.

Among the items up for sale is Hanabishi’s top-selling air fryer oven (HAFEO30SS). Add it to your cart now, so you can check out by Saturday.

Also on sale are the Hanabishi smokeless indoor griller (HSMOKELSS-50), ice maker (HICEMAKER240), hand mixer (HHM56), food steamer (HFS-75), coffee maker (HCM45GCM), electric oven (HEO48RED), juice extractor (HPJ50), slow juicer (HSJ1500), and juice blender (HJB126).

Don’t miss out on its selection of microwave ovens as well. On sale are product models HMO20GS and HMO31ZYM, and the Hanabishi pure stainless steel microwave oven (HMO31PSSM). Its rice cookers (HRC10BRC, HRC15BRC, and HRC18BRC) are also available at discounted prices.

For your cooling needs, there’s the Hanabishi ground fan 20” (HHURRIC-20), industrial floor fan 12” (HIFF-1200BLK), air cooler 6.0L (HAC-650), industrial wall fan 24” (HIWF24), and Desk Fan ((HRA16DF). Its Insect Killers (HINSK50SQM and HINSK70SQM) are likewise on sale.

Vouchers of Up to PhP1,000

Apart from the sale, the appliance brand is also giving away vouchers that you can use for your Hanabishi purchases on Lazada. Up to PhP1,000 will be given away from May 15 to 17. Follow Hanabishi’s Facebook page for announcements.

“This is a good opportunity for those who are looking for quality appliances at more affordable prices,” said Chua.