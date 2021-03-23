Enjoy Free Shipping, ₱1 Deals, Bigger Cashbacks, and More at the 4.4 ShopeePay Cashless Festival

ShopeePay, an integrated mobile wallet that offers users easy access to digital payment services, invites Filipinos to go cashless at the 4.4 ShopeePay Cashless Festival. This is the second iteration of Shopee’s Cashless Festival, which had its successful inaugural launch last February. From March 22 to 25, users who shop, buy load, and pay bills with ShopeePay get to enjoy exclusive rewards such as free shipping, ₱1 deals, and cashback.

Until March 25, ShopeePay users can enjoy the following perks:

Free shipping vouchers

Shop to your heart’s content without worrying about shipping fees! This March 22 to 25, enjoy free shipping for a minimum spend of ₱149 on various categories. On March 24, watch out for sitewide free shipping vouchers redeemable with a minimum spend of ₱199, which will be released throughout the day in limited quantities. Finally, on 4.4 Mega ShopeePay Day, enjoy all-day sitewide free shipping!

Exclusive Deals Near Me vouchers

Craving your favorite burger, donut, ice cream, or pizza? Use ShopeePay to get exclusive ₱1 Deals and amazing offers from your favorite fast food brands such as Jollibee, McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Domino’s!

Discounts and flash deals on mobile load

Always on your phone? Grab the following mobile load deals on March 22 and 25: ₱20 load for ₱12 and ₱50 load for ₱42. On March 25, watch out for the following flash deals throughout the day: ₱20 load for ₱10 and ₱50 load for ₱37.

Even bigger cashbacks

Use ShopeePay to earn more coins cashback that you can use to get discounts on your next shopping spree. For every purchase from participating shops, get 20% cashback, capped at 200 coins, on selected categories.

On March 23 and 25, use ShopeePay to settle bills worth at least ₱600 to enjoy 15% cashback, capped at 90 coins. Users who buy load/data or pay bills for the first time can enjoy 20% cashback, capped at 120 coins, from March 22 to 24; and 25% cashback, capped at 150 coins, on March 25.

This 4.4 ShopeePay Cashless Festival, shop, buy load, and pay bills with ShopeePay to enjoy more rewards! For more information, visit https://shopee.ph/m/shopee-pay.

