Enjoy Free Shipping, Cashback, and More at the 3.3 ShopeePay Cashless Festival until February 25

ShopeePay, an integrated mobile wallet that offers users easy access to digital payment services, launches the 3.3 ShopeePay Cashless Festival this February 22-25. Users who shop, buy load, and pay bills with ShopeePay can enjoy exclusive perks and rewards such as free shipping, ₱1 deals, load discounts, cashback, and more.

Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines, said, “As the Philippines continues to transition into a cashless society, Shopee wants to further develop consumer confidence in digital payments, ensuring their experience is seamless, convenient, and rewarding. With the 3.3 ShopeePay Cashless Festival, Shopee aims to encourage Filipinos to fully embrace digital payments by providing them with incentives when they use ShopeePay, especially during the 3.3 – 4.4 Mega Shopping Sale.”

Until February 25, ShopeePay users can redeem the following deals and rewards when they activate and top up their mobile wallet:

Free shipping for a minimum purchase of ₱199

Enjoy free shipping vouchers released every 12 midnight and 12 noon daily this February 22-25. On February 24, watch out for four limited-time free shipping vouchers to be released throughout the day.

₱1 Deals and more

With Deals Near Me, users can conveniently buy eVouchers, which can be used online and in physical stores. Purchase eVouchers using ShopeePay to redeem a variety of deals, such as ₱1 deals from top F&B merchants like Jollibee, Dunkin’ Donuts, and McDonald’s; discounts up to 90% off; and up to 15% cashback.

Flash deals on mobile load

Get more load for less. On February 25, buy ₱30 worth of load for only ₱24. Look out for flash deals as well, such as ₱10 load for ₱5, ₱15 load for ₱7, ₱20 load for ₱10, and ₱50 load for ₱37.

Coins cashback on bills payment

Earn rewards when you pay your bills via ShopeePay. On February 23, get 15% cashback, capped at a maximum of 120 coins; and on February 25, get 20% cashback, capped at a maximum of 160 coins.

More cashback deals

Use ShopeePay during 3.3 to claim up to 20% cashback, capped at a maximum of 200 coins, from participating shops.

