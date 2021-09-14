Enjoy Kantawanan Every Saturday with Sing Galing: Sing-lebrity Edition

TV5’s Original Videoke Kantawanan ng Bansa extends the party every Saturday beginning, September 18 at 6:00PM, with its latest Sing Galing: Sing-lebrity Edition. Latching onto the success of Sing Galing’s comeback this 2021 on TV5, comes a new edition that will showcase the videoke singing talents of some of the most well-loved local celebrities and social media personalities!

Sing Galing: Sing-lebrity Edition provides the fun, laughter, music and excitement all Kaawitbahays enjoy, with the added purpose of helping out our fellow Kapatid, as celebrities get to sing and play for their chosen beneficiaries or bidaficiaries.

For the Saturday show, Sing Galing: Sing-lebrity Edition will parade a new roster of Jukebosses in Dingdong Avanzado (D’OPM Heartthrob), Ethel Booba (Champion Diva) and Allan K (OG Singmaster). Heading the team of distinguished jukebosses is the one and only Sing-nior Hitmaker, sir Rey Valera. Current Sing masters Randy Santiago, K Brosas, and Donita Nose will also reprise their roles as hosts and will be joined by Singtokers Billy King and Queenay. Completing the lineup is TikTok superstar, Zendee, host of the Saturday edition of the digiverse show, Now Zending Zikat!

As with previous seasons, the three (3) celebrity guests will compete through three (3) rounds to determine the Bida-oke Sing-lebrity of the Night. The winner will bag a cash prize and celebrate with his or her chosen bida-ficiary through a live repartee and will automatically be part of Celebri-Team Galing, the pool of BidaOke Sing-lebrities who will advance to the semifinals.

Every Saturday, the sing-lebrities will compete in the following rounds: Random-I-Sing: Kantarantahan, Hula-Oke Ka Lang D’yan? and the final round, Duelo-Oke Extreme. Once the grand Bida-oke Sing-lebrity of the Night is declared, they will get the chance to win for their chosen bida-ficiary in the bonus round: A-Sing-Tado Level Up. The lucky chosen bida-ficiary can either be an individual or a group.

As the new edition unfolds, expect the likes of Alex Medina, Kris Bernal, MC Muah, Hero Angeles and Joseph Bitangcol to grace the show. Adding to the sing-lebrities line up who will compete are Samantha Bernardo, Madam Inutz, Pooh, Paolo Pangilinan, Jayson Gainza, Baby Boobsie, and Ate Gay.

Watch as your favorite stars bring out their vocal prowess and vie to become the next Bida-oke Sing-lebrity on Sing Galing: Sing-lebrity Edition, starting this September 18, every Saturday at 6:00PM on TV5!