Enjoy Landers Superstore perks with Caltex StarCard

Caltex, marketed by Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI), announces that the Caltex StarCard may now be used as a Landers membership card effective May 14, 2021 in Landers Superstore, the country’s fastest-growing membership shopping establishment.

All Caltex StarCard holders now have access to a broad selection of quality local and international branded goods and engage in Landers’ promotional activities, such as Super Crazy Sale and Super Fuel Sale when they purchase Caltex fuel. In addition, cardholders can also enjoy complimentary access to Landers’ amenities. They can now get free haircut or shampoo and blow-dry services at Federal Barbers, member discounts at Capital Care Pharmacy, and excellent food and beverage choices from Landers Central, Doppio, and Dough & Co.

To enjoy the benefits, Caltex StarCard holders simply need to present their card at Landers’ checkout counters when purchasing goods. For online transactions, they only need to register their name and StarCard number on Landers’ website or via its mobile application. Cardholders who want to purchase fuel may also enjoy exclusive discounts when they settle their payment with cash or personal bank card.

Caltex StarCard is a charge card payment service that allows businesses to manage and stay on top of their fleet’s expenditures. It gives fleet operators the assurance of full control, convenience, and security in managing their fleet. The card can be used in all Caltex StarCard accepting stations nationwide, giving drivers the convenience to transact using their StarCard. Fleet managers can also keep track of their company’s fuel expenses via StarCard Online, Caltex’s online fleet card transactional platform and mobile app. In addition, they may regulate their users’ expense allowance by setting their spending limits and assigning products and services applicable for purchase per card.

Newly issued StarCards will be activated at Landers every 15th calendar day of the following month. Cardholders may also opt to sign up online through the Landers’ website or through the Landers Superstore membership area to stay up-to-date to the shopping store’s promos.

“We are excited that our customers can now enjoy a fully integrated shopping experience at Landers Superstores with their Caltex StarCards. This partnership bespeaks our shared goal of helping our customers easily access and shop for essential products, while enjoying exclusive perks. As our customers’ safety and satisfaction remain our top priority, we will continue to provide valuable opportunities to make their journey rewarding,” CPI Country Chairman Billy Liu shared.

Landers Superstore President Gwen Lim also said, “We welcome Caltex customers to enjoy our suite of offerings, including top local and international finds, discounts, and free access to Landers’ amenities. Our ever-growing partnership with Caltex coheres with our aim to provide a frictionless, blissful customer shopping experience and become a one-stop shopping destination for Filipinos.”

Caltex StarCard and Landers membership cardholders may fuel up and shop at Caltex Landers Superstore Metro Manila branches in Alabang, Las Pinas City; Arcovia, Pasig City; Balintawak, Quezon City; Otis, Manila; and Cebu City, Cebu in Visayas. Landers also provides customers the option to shop via its online website and have their orders delivered at their doorsteps, ensuring easy access and safety especially during a pandemic.

In 2016, Caltex forged partnership with Landers to offer a convenient gas-up experience within the Landers superstore compound. This tie-up allows Landers customers to avail discounts and other privileges at Caltex.