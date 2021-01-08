Enjoy longer and safer al fresco dining at Araneta City’s #PopUpNight

0 comment

Araneta City‘s well-loved weekend al fresco offering at the Manhattan Row continues this 2021!

Experience the City of Firsts’ #PopUpNight Dine Out Weekend along Malvar Street in a much longer time — now from 3pm to 11pm every Friday and Saturday — for a taste of fun and safe street feast in a ‘new normal’ environment.

Diners will still enjoy an open-air food adventure through the al fresco offerings of stores like Ally’s All Day Breakfast, Giovanni’s, Marina Grill, Mang Inasal, Gilligan’s, The Eatery, Mister Kabab, Bonchon, and Moonleaf Milk Tea.

Sidestreet booths of Pizza Hut, Dairy Queen, and Taco Bell will also be available to provide a more convenient outdoor dining feel. Just order your favorites at their booth, and wait for your food to be delivered to your seats!

Other food stalls will also open along the road to offer more choices to the dining patrons.

Araneta City’s #PopUpNight gives the public a safer option for eating out during the pandemic. Most experts suggest that the risk of viral transmission is lower in open-air outdoor dining compared to typical indoor dining due to better air ventilation.

To ensure public health and dining satisfaction, physical distancing and other safety measures will be strictly implemented as part of the ‘new normal’ experience.

Enjoy a safe and fun al fresco weekend dining with family and friends this year at the #PopUpNight Dine Out Weekend at the City of Firsts!

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

New Year, New Decade for Philippine PR: 27th National PR Congress Looks at Where We’re Headed

Team Orange 0 comments
The beginning of this decade and this new year comes with both celebration and challenge. Celebration because despite the COVID-19 pandemic, society continues to rebuild itself, the economy is beginning…

Essential mental health tips to power through the pandemic

Team Orange 0 comments Events
With the combination of new changes and health risks brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, many may have been feeling overwhelmed, stressed, and scared. To help minimize the pandemic’s damaging…

realme strengthens customer service in 2021; Opens 8 dedicated service centers nationwide

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
realme Philippines capped off 2020 on a high note after a series of successful product launches and campaigns which catapulted it to be the number 1 smartphone brand in the…

How Tanduay overcame the challenges of 2020 to emerge as Brand of the Year anew

Team Orange 0 comments Business
The year 2020 has been a difficult year for most consumer brands and companies have been challenged to step up to thrive in the new business climate. For Tanduay, a…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone