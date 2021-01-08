Enjoy longer and safer al fresco dining at Araneta City’s #PopUpNight

Araneta City‘s well-loved weekend al fresco offering at the Manhattan Row continues this 2021!

Experience the City of Firsts’ #PopUpNight Dine Out Weekend along Malvar Street in a much longer time — now from 3pm to 11pm every Friday and Saturday — for a taste of fun and safe street feast in a ‘new normal’ environment.

Diners will still enjoy an open-air food adventure through the al fresco offerings of stores like Ally’s All Day Breakfast, Giovanni’s, Marina Grill, Mang Inasal, Gilligan’s, The Eatery, Mister Kabab, Bonchon, and Moonleaf Milk Tea.

Sidestreet booths of Pizza Hut, Dairy Queen, and Taco Bell will also be available to provide a more convenient outdoor dining feel. Just order your favorites at their booth, and wait for your food to be delivered to your seats!

Other food stalls will also open along the road to offer more choices to the dining patrons.

Araneta City’s #PopUpNight gives the public a safer option for eating out during the pandemic. Most experts suggest that the risk of viral transmission is lower in open-air outdoor dining compared to typical indoor dining due to better air ventilation.

To ensure public health and dining satisfaction, physical distancing and other safety measures will be strictly implemented as part of the ‘new normal’ experience.

Enjoy a safe and fun al fresco weekend dining with family and friends this year at the #PopUpNight Dine Out Weekend at the City of Firsts!