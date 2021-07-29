Enjoy more possibilities, greater discounts with Samsung’s 2021 Crystal UHD TV

Make bonding moments more fun while relaxing at home with the 2021 Samsung Crystal UHD TV. This sleek TV is packed with best-in-class features that offers amazing clarity in 4K resolution, perfect for that all-around TV for your home.

Starting this August, customers can save up to Php 35,000 on the Crystal UHD TV. Upgrade to a bigger screen and purchase the 70-inch AU8100 for PHP 69,999 Net Cash (from SRP PHP 104,999).

Check out these activities at home that you and your family can reinvent best when you upgrade to the new Crystal UHD TV.

Make movie nights brighter and more immersive

Whatever movie or series you decide to watch, pictures come alive with the Crystal UHD TV’s Dynamic Crystal Color, which can project a billion shades of color.

Never run out of content to watch with the Samsung Smart Hub’s pre-installed apps like Netflix, HBO GO, and YouTube. For your K-drama needs, purchasing the 2021 Crystal UHD TV also gives you one-year Viu Premium for free!

Bond over workout sessions and game nights

Working out can be more fun when done together. Experience 4K realness when streaming workout routine videos on YouTube, thanks to the Crystal UHD TV’s powerful 4K processor.

For game nights, this is a wallet-friendly next-gen console-ready Smart TV with USB 2.1 connection. The Motion Xcelerator feature is a game-changer that makes a lag-free gaming experience possible.

In terms of audio, listen clearly and immerse in the Crystal UHD TV’s superb sound quality. Unlock an amazing sound effect when you pair it with a Samsung Soundbar. The Q-Symphony feature enables the TV and soundbar speakers to function simultaneously for a more immersive sound experience that makes all the difference.

Work and learn from home efficiently

Collaboration is a must in the time of working and learning from home. With the Crystal UHD TV’s innovative features, you can easily access your PC, laptop, and mobile right on your TV.

For instance, the Tap View feature lets you mirror content from your smartphone to the TV with a simple tap. You can also connect using Samsung Dex, which turns your mobile phone into a desktop interface.

Make the smarter choice with your home entertainment upgrade this August with the 2021 Samsung Crystal UHD TV. Do more, save more, and experience more with this feature-packed Smart TV.